Kansas Wildfire Recovery Resources

Hays Daily News

As I sit trying to write this news column I am at a loss for what to type. The devastating wildfires have left a lot of us in the agriculture community numb, or maybe more appropriately for those directly impacted in tears and shock.

Fortunately, we live in a country that was founded on courage, determination, resiliency and true grit! Many people and organizations have quickly stepped up to lend assistance and help however they can.

There are many GoFundMe accounts and other ways to donate directly to help individuals and families.

From an agriculture standpoint if you wish to donate monetarily. KLA and the Kansas Livestock Foundation will be assisting in the efforts to support ranchers affected by numerous fires and high winds across the state December 15. To provide monetary donations click the link below. Donations may be tax deductible and 100% of all donations will be distributed to producers impacted by the weather event. Membership will not be required to receive funds. https://www.kla.org/affiliates/kansas-livestock-foundation/donations HitchPin is an online platform that connects producers with products they need. During this disaster, the team at HitchPin has stepped up to add an option on their platform to allow disaster victims with specific needs to post those needs and get connected with members of the community who can provide and/or donate those products and services. https://www.hitchpin.com/december-15

Donations of Hay and Supplies

Donations of hay and other agricultural supplies are being collected to help those who have been affected by this week's wildfires. The greatest need at this time is hay and stock water tanks, but fencing supplies will also be in need soon. Please deliver donations to:

PLAINVILLE AREA:

Heartland Regional Stockyards, 907 NW 3rd Street, Plainville, Kansas Contact the auction market at 785-688-4080, Landon Schneider at 785-259-3234 or Brandon Hamel at 785-434-6280. RUSSELL COUNTY:

Russell County Fairgrounds, 702 Fairway Dr., Russell, KS Accepting hay and supply distributions. Call extension agent Marcia Geir at 785-483-3157 to arrange a drop-off.

LANE County/surrounding counties: A supply donation site has been set up at 3 E Rd 120, Dighton, Kansas. To coordinate a drop-off, call Erik Steffens at 620-397-1687.

If you are an agriculture producer who has been directly impacted by the wildfires or high winds and have lost livestock, feed supplies and fence you need to contact your County FSA Office ASAP. https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=ks&agency=fsa

Lastly this web site by the Kansas Department of Agriculture has a lot of resources and Who’s Who to contact if you are a farmer and rancher impacted by this disaster, as well as the resources listed above. https://agriculture.ks.gov/news-events/kansas-wildfire-recovery-resources-december-2021

If you have any questions or if Cottonwood Extension and its’ Agents can help you, please give us a call.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.