Faith notes

Methodist Church plans two Christmas Eve services

First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will have two Christmas Eve services. A traditional service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. A candlelight service will be held at 10:45 p.m.

The church will have one worship service on Sunday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Craig Hauschild.

Episcopal churches to worship Christmas night

Both of the Episcopal churches in Hays will have services on Christmas evening, Saturday, Dec. 25.

The service at St. Andrew’s, 2422 Hyacinth Ave., will begin at 5 p.m. The service at St. Michael’s, 2900 Canal Blvd., will begin with caroling at 7:30 p.m., followed by the service of Holy Eucharist at 8 p.m.

The following day, Sunday, Dec. 26, St. Michael’s will have morning prayer with no Eucharist , led by Postulant Perry Harrison, at 10 a.m. Singers Nic Naasz and Stacey Kimbrel will bring special music. St. Andrew’s will have no service on Sunday, Dec. 26.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, St. Michael’s will host members of First Presbyterian Church for a Service of Lessons and Carols at 10 a.m. Organist Tom Meagher from First Presbyterian will be the featured musician.

The vicar at both Episcopal churches is the Rev. Shay Craig.

Trinity Lutheran plans Christmas Eve service

Trinity Lutheran Church, 27th and Fort, will hold a candlelit Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Nancy Heaton, administrative assistant, said, “Join us for a traditional service with Communion, culminating in a candlelit rendition of ‘Silent Night.’” The pastor is the Rev. Brenda Roger.

Catholic parishes announce times for Masses

The Catholic parishes in Ellis County have announced their services for Dec. 24-28.

On Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, Antonino will have Mass at 4 p.m.; Comeau Campus Center, 506 W. Sixth, will have Mass at 10 p.m.; Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine St., will have English Mass at 5 and 10 p.m. and Spanish Mass at 7:30 p.m.; Munjor will have Mass at 7 p.m.; Schoenchen will have Mass at 5:30 p.m.; St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, will have Mass at 5 p.m. and midnight. Prior to the Midnight Mass, at 11:30 p.m., the choir will perform Christmas music. St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, will have Mass at 5 p.m. designed for families. It will also have Mass at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Comeau Campus Center will have Mass at 9 a.m.; Immaculate Heart of Mary will have Christmas Mass at 9 a.m. and a regular vigil Sunday Mass at 5 p.m.; Catherine will have Mass at 9 a.m.; St. Joseph will have Mass at 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 5 p.m.; and St. Nicholas of Myra will have Mass at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, Catherine will have Mass at 9 a.m.; Immaculate Heart of Mary will have its regular Mass schedule; St. Joseph will have Mass at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m.; St. Nicholas of Myra will have Mass at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

On Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28, St. Joseph will have Mass at 6:30 a.m. both days; St. Nicholas of Myra will have Mass at 7 a.m. both days; Immaculate Heart of Mary will not have Mass either day.

Hays Christian to hold Christmas Eve service

Hays Christian Church, 1318 E. 22nd, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Pastor Cana Moore described it as a “family-friendly, modern service of lessons and carols.”

North Oak plans ‘Candlelight Christmas Eve Service’

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., will hold its “Candlelight Christmas Eve Service” at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Children are invited to the family-friendly service.

The event will also be available via live stream on North Oak’s Facebook Page. The pastor is the Rev. Josh Gelatt.