DHDC names 2021 board of directors

DHDC Press Release

Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC) is honored to announce one new board member's appointment to serve on their Board of Directors.

The newly elected board member is Kristiana Molina, the Catering and Banquets Manager at Gella's Diner & Lb Brewing Co.

Molina was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, and arrived in Hays in 1999 to attend Fort Hays State University (FHSU) on a volleyball scholarship. She graduated from FHSU with a Bachelor of Arts, and already in love with the community, she stayed.

Molina began her hospitality career at Rooftops Restaurant and Lounge as a server/bartender, later becoming the Front of House manager. She has been at Gella's Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. since 2013, where she has planned and coordinated countless events, big and small, in and around Hays. She loves getting to know her clients and creating their special days. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two dogs.

"I am excited to welcome Kristiana to the DHDC Board," said DHDC Executive Director Sara Bloom. "She is a successful leader with inspiring ideas. She will be an invaluable addition."

Molina will take the seat of Dustin Roths, owner of Diamond R Jewelry and The Strand Event Center. Roths served DHDC for six years.

"Board service to DHDC is one of the toughest volunteer roles out there," Bloom said. "We ask a lot. Dustin served with dedication and was instrumental in our Downtown Pavilion project, serving as board president during its completion. We can't thank him enough for the many roles he has filled in the past six years.”

Roths will continue to serve DHDC has the chair of the organization’s Business Recruitment and Retention Committee. Committee’s rely heavily on volunteer community members.

DHDC's board of directors consists of 13 members. Each board term is a three-year commitment. Board members can serve up to three terms consecutively before having to give up their seats.

Other 2021 members include Megan Ball, Sunflower Electric Corp., Sarah Cearley, Owner of Simply Charmed, Alaina Cunningham, Community Volunteer, Karen Dreiling, Owner of The Furniture Look, David Herl, Adams Brown, Mike Holiday, Eagle Radio, Sandy Keller, Owner of Regeena's Flowers, Patrick McGinnis, Owner of Breathe Coffee House, Brett Ottley, Commercial Builders, Julie Rider, Community Volunteer, Andrew Taylor, Werth Wealth Management, and Shae Veach, HaysMed.

The 2021 executive slate will include Mike Holliday, President; Julie Rider, Vice-President; Sarah Cearley, Past-President; Megan Ball, Secretary; and David Herl, Treasurer.

The DHDC is a private, non-profit organization formed in 2000 that represents Downtown Hays through open communication and strategic planning, which enhances and secures the community's quality of life. The mission of DHDC is to foster awareness and promote Downtown Hays as a vibrant center of commerce, recreation, arts, government, and history that serves the people of Hays, the surrounding region, and visitors from around the world.