Divine Mercy Radio celebrates 10 years on the air

Divine Mercy Press Release

Divine Mercy Radio began broadcasting December 20, 2010. Friday, this non-profit, non-commercial radio station is celebrating its 10th birthday with various contests as well as birthday cupcakes and hot cider from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 18 at their studio office, 108 E. 12th St., Hays.

“The past 10 years have been a labor of love,” Donetta Robben, Executive Director of Divine Mercy Radio, said. “We became an organization in 2007, but it took three years to get a radio station on the air.”

Divine Mercy Radio has now grown from one station to four stations. They began with KVDM, 88.1 a 2,500-watt station in Hays. They expanded five years later with KRTT 88.1 in Great Bend. This past year, the station enlarged to include two 25,000-watt stations: KJDM 101.7, Lindsborg/Salina and KMDG 105.7 in Hays.

“We invite people to come to the studio Friday,” Robben said. “We’ll also have contests on Facebook and Instagram for those who can’t make it into the studio. Pope Francis has declared this the Year of St. Joseph, so our contest prizes will include a canvas picture of St. Joseph, Terror of Demons, and the book, Consecration to St. Joseph.”

Check Divine Mercy Radio’s social media for contest details.

Prize winners will be chosen live on Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday, December 21.