Letter to editor: Don't forget about it

New Kansas Senator Dr. Roger Marshall has argued that the Impeachment and upcoming trial of Donald J. Trump is somehow "Unconstitutional" because the accused is no longer in office.

This situation has happened before; corrupt Sec. of War William Belknap resigned office after having been impeached by the House of Representatives in 1876. His actions and the subsequent impeachment occurred while he was in office so a Senate trial occurred with the possible outcome that then private-citizen Mr. Belknap would never be allowed to hold office again, as is described in Article 1, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution. .."and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States".

Senator Marshall may be thinking of the Constitution of some country other than The United States of America, or he has gone Old School and used White-Out Fluid on his personal pocket Edition of the text, or most likely, is being deliberately obtuse by not reading to the end of the sentence.

Following his suggestion to ignore the events leading to and including January 6 is to ask for more attempts to overthrow the government, continued use of political violence and to forgive flat-out murder.

The Senator Dr. would have us forget about The Rule of Law, about elections and democratic government for the sake of "lowering the temperature." "Take two aspirin and forget about it" is the opposite of what we require, Doctor Marshall.

