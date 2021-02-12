Letter to the editor: Marshall ignores experts

Ron Svaty, Ellsworth

Senator Marshall has announced that he will not vote to convict Donald Trump because as he reads the Constitution, the proceedings are unconstitutional. He had to say that because the vast majority of legal scholars including the top lawyer for the Federalist Society which is the group most conservative Republicans rely on state that the proceedings are constitutional. Besides that the Senate has already voted favorably on the constitutionality and they are the final arbiter of that issue.

I wonder if Senator Marshall ignored the opinions of the experts when he practiced medicine like he is doing here. For some reason Senator Marshall has more loyalty to Donald Trump than to the United States. He is willing to support Trump's big lie that he was robbed in the election and condone Trump's outrageous actions to overturn the legal election results.

