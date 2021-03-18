Letter to editor: Moran voted no on aviation jobs protection

Letter to the editor: Ron Svaty, Ellsworth

Sen. Jerry Moran is taking credit for the passage of the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act. He must think Kansas voters do not bother to check his voting record.

What he is taking credit for was part of the American Rescue Act which is the big Covid relief act just passed. There were no Republican votes for that act.

Senator Moran not only did not vote for that bill but he blasted it on the floor of the Senate. Then he turns around and wants to take credit for the part of the bill that helps the aviation industry and aviation workers which it does do.

Do not be fooled. Check the record. He voted NO.

Ron Svaty

Ellsworth