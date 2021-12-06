Mary Immaculate

Fr. Earl Meyer, St. Fidelis Friary

On the eighth of December, many Christian churches observe the feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary the mother of Christ. The meaning of this feast is easily confused, even by the faithful. It does not refer to the virginal conception of Christ by Mary but to the sinlessness of Mary when she was conceived by her mother Ann.

In 1854 Pope Pius IX formally proclaimed that “the Blessed Virgin Mary was, from the first moment of her conception, by a singular grace of God and the merits of Jesus Christ, preserved from the stain of original sin.” Long before that date the early Christians believed that Mary was free from all sin. The gospel of Luke records the words of the angel, “Hail Mary full of grace.” The great theologians Iranaeus, Ambrose and Augustine wrote about Mary as free from all sin.

One might compare the pronouncement of Pope Pius XII to the announcement of a scientific discovery. When the Kansan astronomer Clyde Tombaugh announced in 1930 his discovery of the planet Pluto, he did not create a new planet. The planet had been there for ages, but Tombaugh defined it with technical precision.

In 1892, the Catholic bishops of the United States chose as a patron saint for our country the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title of her Immaculate Conception. Their choice was grounded in our history. Long before their decision, devotion to the Immaculate Conception was part of America. The three ships of Columbus’ voyage to America were: the Nina, the Pinta, and the Sancta Maria. The full name for that third ship was Santa Maria de Conception, the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Immaculate Conception.

When Columbus landed on this continent, he came ashore on an island which he named San Salvador in honor of Christ our Savior. The second island which he reached, he named Conception, in honor of Mary’s Immaculate Conception.

In 1673 Father Jacque Marquette, a Jesuit missionary to the Native Americans, was the first explorer to see the great river running through the heart of America. He wrote in his journal, “I name this river, ‘The River of Mary Immaculate.’” We know that river today as the Mississippi.

Even in popular trivial matters, secular America is familiar with Mary Immaculate. Every football fan knows what a Hail Mary pass is, and many still debate the “immaculate reception” of the Steelers’ Franco Harris.

This heritage of devotion to the Immaculate Conception has a timely challenge. Mary is called Immaculate because she was free from the evil of sin. We celebrate this feast not only as an honor to her, but also as a challenge to ourselves to live as faithful Christians in a culture where enticement to sin is prevalent.

The opening prayer for the liturgy of this feast reads: “Father, you prepared the Virgin Mary to be the worthy Mother of your Son, keeping her sinless from the first moment of her conception. May she pray for us that her Son will strengthen us to live in your presence without sin. "Amen.”