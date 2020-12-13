Saturday’s area boys roundup: Hoxie wins Purple and Gold tourney

Hays Daily News

The Hoxie boys claimed the Purple and Gold tournament championship with a 61-50 win over Trego on Saturday in WaKeeney.

Hoxie (3-0) used a balanced scoring attack, led by 6-foot-11 center Harlan Obioha’s 15 points. Gavin Tremblay had 14 and Caden White chipped in 13.

LA CROSSE 61, HODGEMAN COUNTY 45 — La Crosse took third place in the Purple and Gold tournament behind 24 points from Blake Pierce. Pierce was joined in double figures by Chase Schmidt (12) and Haden Sherman (10).

LAKIN 71, NORTON 50 — Norton was led by Nolan Jueneman’s 24 points while Ryan Schrum added 10 points.

VICTORIA 27, OAKLEY 24 — Victoria took fifth place in the Purple and Gold tournament with the Oakley win. Jason Karst led Victoria with nine points.

Dane Scheetz led Oakley with 13.

NESS CITY 75, NORTHERN VALLEY 60 — Taylor Cable scored a game-high 31 points to lead Ness City in the seventh-place game.

CHEYLIN 57, ST. FRANCIS 51 — Colton McCarty led Cheylin with 21 while Logan McCarty and Andrew Schields added 14 and 12, respectively.

COLBY 58, GOODLAND 46 — Ryan Myers led the Eagles with 19.

PHILLIPSBURG 62, ST. JOHN'S BELOIT-TIPTON 32 — The Panthers stormed out of the gates with a 26-2 first quarter. Ty Sides led the Panthers with 15 points.

RUSSELL 60, CENTRAL PLAINS 28 — The Broncos outscored the Oilers 18-0 in the first quarter. Braydon Gibson led Russell with 14 points.

STOCKTON 53, OSBORNE 43 — Kameron Hamel led the Tigers with 12, while Ethan Means added 11 and Johnathan Hamel 10.

Stockton was a 1A final four team last season.

AREA BOYS RESULTS SATURDAY

Cheylin 57, St. Francis 51

Colby 58, Goodland 46

Golden Plains 59, Sharon Springs 49

Hoxie 61, Trego 50

Lakin 71, Norton 50

Leoti 61, Logan-Palco 53

Ness City 75, Northern Valley 60

Oberlin 47, Southwest, Neb. 42

Phillipsburg 62, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 32

Plainville 60, Smith Center 43

Quinter 62, Dighton 22

Russell 60, Central Plains 28

Stockton 53, Osborne 43

Triplains-Brewster 64, Weskan 44

Victoria 27, Oakley 24