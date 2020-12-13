Saturday’s area girls basketball roundup: Phillipsburg captures Amos Morris title

Hays Daily News

A day after snapping Central Plains’ 138-game winning streak, Phillipsburg clinched the Amos Morris Classic title with a runaway 56-24 win over St. John’s Beloit-Tipton.

Taryn Sides led the Panthers with a game-high 22 points.

WaKEENEY-TREGO GIRLS 53, HOXIE 31 — At WaKeeney, the Trego girls captured the Purple and Gold tournament championship with a 22-point win over Hoxie on Saturday.

Lili Shubert led the Golden Eagles with 15 points while Madison Walt and Tillie Mallinowsky added 11 and 10, respectively.

Paiton Rogers led Hoxie (2-2) with 13 while Lauren Spillman finished with 10.

ELLIS 59, QUINTER 47 — Ellis claimed the Castle Rock tournament championship with the win over Quinter in the final.

Grace Eck poured in 33 points for the Railers.

OAKLEY 37, HODGEMAN COUNTY 28 — Oakley claimed third place in the Purple and Gold Tournament. Liberty Booker scored 28 points for the Plainsmen.

VICTORIA 52, NESS CITY 42 — Victoria took fifth place in the Purple and Gold tournament. Lydia Sander led Victoria with 14 against Ness City while Melany Huser added 12.

LA CROSSE 50, NORTHERN VALLEY 31 — La Crosse won the seventh-place game in the Purple and Gold tournament. Brooke Herrman scored 20 and Alexa Ryersee added 10.

OSBORNE 71, STOCKTON 52 — The Bulldogs placed four in double figures led by Trinity Lutters’ 18 points.

Grace Riner added 13 for Osborne while Taylor Elson and Calie Wolters finished with 12 and 11, respectively.

CENTRAL PLAINS 79, PLAINVILLE 31 — After seeing its 138-game winning streak snapped, the Oilers bounced back with ease in the Amos Morris Classic in Russell.

Emma Rudman led Plainville with 14.

DIGHTON 33, ATWOOD 32 — Rylee Unruh led Atwood with 13.

GOLDEN PLAINS 41, WICHITA COUNTY 20 — Kassie Miller paced Golden Plains with 16 points.

NICKERSON 46, NORTON 34 — Tessa Hauser led Norton with 15 points in the loss.

SMITH CENTER 59, RUSSELL 48 — Freshman Dakota Kattenberg led Smith Center with 18 points.

AREA GIRLS RESULTS SATURDAY

Central Plains 79, Plainville 31

Cheylin 46, Triplains-Brewster 14

Colby 54, McCook, Neb. 31

Dighton 33, Atwood 32

Dodge City 58, Goodland 37

Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 42, Oberlin 23

Ellis 59, Quinter 47

Golden Plains 41, Leoti 20

La Crosse 50, Northern Valley 31

Nickerson 46, Norton 34

Oakley 37, Hodgeman County 28

Osborne 71, Stockton 52

Phillipsburg 56, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 24

St. Francis 61, Logan-Palco 28

Smith Center 59, Russell 48

Trego 53, Hoxie 31

Victoria 52, Ness City 42

Weskan 38, Sharon Springs 37