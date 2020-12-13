Saturday’s area girls basketball roundup: Phillipsburg captures Amos Morris title
A day after snapping Central Plains’ 138-game winning streak, Phillipsburg clinched the Amos Morris Classic title with a runaway 56-24 win over St. John’s Beloit-Tipton.
Taryn Sides led the Panthers with a game-high 22 points.
WaKEENEY-TREGO GIRLS 53, HOXIE 31 — At WaKeeney, the Trego girls captured the Purple and Gold tournament championship with a 22-point win over Hoxie on Saturday.
Lili Shubert led the Golden Eagles with 15 points while Madison Walt and Tillie Mallinowsky added 11 and 10, respectively.
Paiton Rogers led Hoxie (2-2) with 13 while Lauren Spillman finished with 10.
ELLIS 59, QUINTER 47 — Ellis claimed the Castle Rock tournament championship with the win over Quinter in the final.
Grace Eck poured in 33 points for the Railers.
OAKLEY 37, HODGEMAN COUNTY 28 — Oakley claimed third place in the Purple and Gold Tournament. Liberty Booker scored 28 points for the Plainsmen.
VICTORIA 52, NESS CITY 42 — Victoria took fifth place in the Purple and Gold tournament. Lydia Sander led Victoria with 14 against Ness City while Melany Huser added 12.
LA CROSSE 50, NORTHERN VALLEY 31 — La Crosse won the seventh-place game in the Purple and Gold tournament. Brooke Herrman scored 20 and Alexa Ryersee added 10.
OSBORNE 71, STOCKTON 52 — The Bulldogs placed four in double figures led by Trinity Lutters’ 18 points.
Grace Riner added 13 for Osborne while Taylor Elson and Calie Wolters finished with 12 and 11, respectively.
CENTRAL PLAINS 79, PLAINVILLE 31 — After seeing its 138-game winning streak snapped, the Oilers bounced back with ease in the Amos Morris Classic in Russell.
Emma Rudman led Plainville with 14.
DIGHTON 33, ATWOOD 32 — Rylee Unruh led Atwood with 13.
GOLDEN PLAINS 41, WICHITA COUNTY 20 — Kassie Miller paced Golden Plains with 16 points.
NICKERSON 46, NORTON 34 — Tessa Hauser led Norton with 15 points in the loss.
SMITH CENTER 59, RUSSELL 48 — Freshman Dakota Kattenberg led Smith Center with 18 points.
AREA GIRLS RESULTS SATURDAY
Central Plains 79, Plainville 31
Cheylin 46, Triplains-Brewster 14
Colby 54, McCook, Neb. 31
Dighton 33, Atwood 32
Dodge City 58, Goodland 37
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 42, Oberlin 23
Ellis 59, Quinter 47
Golden Plains 41, Leoti 20
La Crosse 50, Northern Valley 31
Nickerson 46, Norton 34
Oakley 37, Hodgeman County 28
Osborne 71, Stockton 52
Phillipsburg 56, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 24
St. Francis 61, Logan-Palco 28
Smith Center 59, Russell 48
Trego 53, Hoxie 31
Victoria 52, Ness City 42
Weskan 38, Sharon Springs 37