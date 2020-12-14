FHSU men’s track and field makes season debut in Kearney

FHSU Sports Information

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Fort Hays State men's track and field team started the 2020-21 season with a second-place team finish and two provisionals at the UNK Pre-Holiday Classic. The Tigers scored 91.5 team points during the triangular meet with Nebraska-Kearney and Southwest Baptist, while UNK totaled 113.5 and SBU picked up 63 points.

Two-time All-American Ryan Stanley took home first place in the pole vault, posting an NCAA Division II provisional mark after clearing the 15-8.50 bar on his first attempt. Teammate Mark Faber placed second after clearing the 15-2.75 bar.

Ethan Lang placed third in the 800m run after crossing the line in 1:55.48, a time that was converted down to 1:52.98 due to the size of the track, good for an NCAA Division II provisional mark.

Elsewhere on the track, Matthew Pieper finished second in the 60m hurdles finals with a time of 8.53. Philip Landrum placed second in the 60m dash after crossing the line in 6.94. The junior was a hair faster in the preliminary round, advancing to the finals after running in 6.93.

The Tigers went 1-2-3 in the 400m dash. Jama Gleue took first place with a time of 53.26, with Hayden Albright (53.44) and Philip Landrum (53.45) finishing second and third just one-hundredth of a second apart.

Trever Medina placed second in the 600y run after crossing the line in 1:15.90, while Asher Molina also placed second in the mile with a time of 4:23.89.

Joshua Doria wrapped up the event with a win in the 3000m run, posting a time of 8:39.08. Robbie Schmidt was third after completing the race in 8:43.64.

The Tigers had three second-place finishes in the jumping events. Xavier Robinson placed second in the long jump with a mark of 22-9.00 and in the triple jump after clearing a distance of 46-10.75. Lucas Broxterman finished second in the high jump thanks to clearing the 6-4.25 bar.

The Tigers are next scheduled to compete on January 30, 2020 when they send student-athletes to both the UNK Charlie Foster Classic and the Washburn Open.

Full FHSU Results

60m Hurdles Finals

2nd - Matthew Pieper - 8.53

6th - Jack Pakkebier - 9.14

8th - Nolan Churchman - 9.34

60m Hurdles Prelims

Matthew Pieper - 8.52

Jack Pakkebier - 9.13

Nolan Churchman - 9.44

Jacob Conrad - 9.67

60m Finals

2nd - Philip Landrum - 6.94

5th - Hayden Albright - 7.22

8th - Taivian Creamer - 7.37

60m Prelims

Philip Landrum - 6.93

Hayden Albright - 7.15

Taivian Creamer - 7.38

Jama Gleue - 7.52

Jacob Conrad - 7.94

400m

1st - Jama Gleue - 53.26

2nd - Hayden Albright - 53.44

3rd - Philip Landrum - 53.45

4th - Taivian Creamer - 53.64

600y

2nd - Trever Medina - 1:15.90

5th - Matthew Pieper - 1:20.12

6th - Ryan Neill - 1:26.28

800m

3rd - Ethan Lang - 1:55.48 * (converted to provisional mark of 1:52.98)

5th - Kaden Wren - 1:58.22

7th - Isaac Radke - 2:03.71

8th - Jack Pakkebier - 2:05.35

10th - Nolan Churchman - 2:10.59

Mile

2nd - Asher Molina - 4:23.89

3000m

1st - Joshua Doria - 8:39.08

3rd - Robbie Schmidt - 8:43.64

4th - Grant Bradley - 8:47.39

9th - Jaret Pfizenmaier - 9:04.30

15th - Erick Estrada - 9:26.62

16th - Ethan Fisher - 9:27.00

17th - Jakob Edholm - 9:28.29

22nd - Sebastian Garcia - 9:52.63

Pole Vault

1st - Ryan Stanley - 15-8.50 *

2nd - Mark Faber - 15-2.75

8th - Carter Jones - 12-3.25

Long Jump

2nd - Xavier Robinson - 22-9.00

3rd - Matthew Pieper - 22-7.75

5th - Nolan Churchman - 21-11.50

6th - Jack Pakkebier - 20-7.25

High Jump

2nd - Lucas Broxterman - 6-4.25

4th - Blayne Godshall - 6-2.25

5th - Dayton Williams - 6-0.50

Triple Jump

2nd - Xavier Robinson - 46-10.75