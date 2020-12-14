FHSU men’s track and field makes season debut in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Fort Hays State men's track and field team started the 2020-21 season with a second-place team finish and two provisionals at the UNK Pre-Holiday Classic. The Tigers scored 91.5 team points during the triangular meet with Nebraska-Kearney and Southwest Baptist, while UNK totaled 113.5 and SBU picked up 63 points.
Two-time All-American Ryan Stanley took home first place in the pole vault, posting an NCAA Division II provisional mark after clearing the 15-8.50 bar on his first attempt. Teammate Mark Faber placed second after clearing the 15-2.75 bar.
Ethan Lang placed third in the 800m run after crossing the line in 1:55.48, a time that was converted down to 1:52.98 due to the size of the track, good for an NCAA Division II provisional mark.
Elsewhere on the track, Matthew Pieper finished second in the 60m hurdles finals with a time of 8.53. Philip Landrum placed second in the 60m dash after crossing the line in 6.94. The junior was a hair faster in the preliminary round, advancing to the finals after running in 6.93.
The Tigers went 1-2-3 in the 400m dash. Jama Gleue took first place with a time of 53.26, with Hayden Albright (53.44) and Philip Landrum (53.45) finishing second and third just one-hundredth of a second apart.
Trever Medina placed second in the 600y run after crossing the line in 1:15.90, while Asher Molina also placed second in the mile with a time of 4:23.89.
Joshua Doria wrapped up the event with a win in the 3000m run, posting a time of 8:39.08. Robbie Schmidt was third after completing the race in 8:43.64.
The Tigers had three second-place finishes in the jumping events. Xavier Robinson placed second in the long jump with a mark of 22-9.00 and in the triple jump after clearing a distance of 46-10.75. Lucas Broxterman finished second in the high jump thanks to clearing the 6-4.25 bar.
The Tigers are next scheduled to compete on January 30, 2020 when they send student-athletes to both the UNK Charlie Foster Classic and the Washburn Open.
Full FHSU Results
60m Hurdles Finals
2nd - Matthew Pieper - 8.53
6th - Jack Pakkebier - 9.14
8th - Nolan Churchman - 9.34
60m Hurdles Prelims
Matthew Pieper - 8.52
Jack Pakkebier - 9.13
Nolan Churchman - 9.44
Jacob Conrad - 9.67
60m Finals
2nd - Philip Landrum - 6.94
5th - Hayden Albright - 7.22
8th - Taivian Creamer - 7.37
60m Prelims
Philip Landrum - 6.93
Hayden Albright - 7.15
Taivian Creamer - 7.38
Jama Gleue - 7.52
Jacob Conrad - 7.94
400m
1st - Jama Gleue - 53.26
2nd - Hayden Albright - 53.44
3rd - Philip Landrum - 53.45
4th - Taivian Creamer - 53.64
600y
2nd - Trever Medina - 1:15.90
5th - Matthew Pieper - 1:20.12
6th - Ryan Neill - 1:26.28
800m
3rd - Ethan Lang - 1:55.48 * (converted to provisional mark of 1:52.98)
5th - Kaden Wren - 1:58.22
7th - Isaac Radke - 2:03.71
8th - Jack Pakkebier - 2:05.35
10th - Nolan Churchman - 2:10.59
Mile
2nd - Asher Molina - 4:23.89
3000m
1st - Joshua Doria - 8:39.08
3rd - Robbie Schmidt - 8:43.64
4th - Grant Bradley - 8:47.39
9th - Jaret Pfizenmaier - 9:04.30
15th - Erick Estrada - 9:26.62
16th - Ethan Fisher - 9:27.00
17th - Jakob Edholm - 9:28.29
22nd - Sebastian Garcia - 9:52.63
Pole Vault
1st - Ryan Stanley - 15-8.50 *
2nd - Mark Faber - 15-2.75
8th - Carter Jones - 12-3.25
Long Jump
2nd - Xavier Robinson - 22-9.00
3rd - Matthew Pieper - 22-7.75
5th - Nolan Churchman - 21-11.50
6th - Jack Pakkebier - 20-7.25
High Jump
2nd - Lucas Broxterman - 6-4.25
4th - Blayne Godshall - 6-2.25
5th - Dayton Williams - 6-0.50
Triple Jump
2nd - Xavier Robinson - 46-10.75