Saturday’s area basketball box scores
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Saturday’s games
COLBY 58, GOODLAND 46
Colby;9;9;18;22;—;58
Goodland;5;20;13;8;—;46
Colby—Vaughn 12, Wetter 4, Puckett 5, R.Myers 19, Wahlmeier 13, Rush 5.
Goodland—Linton 9, Hardy 12, Brumbaugh 22, Mull 3.
NESS CITY 75, NORTHERN VALLEY 60
Ness City;24;12;18;21;—;75
No. Valley;20;12;14;14;—;60
Ness City—J.Guzman 15, D.Guzman 2, Delaney 2, Schreiber 4, Cable 31, Seib 2, Stoecklein 4, Bruntz 4, Lopez 2, Ross 6, Schlepp 3.
Northern Valley—Cox 13, Thalheim 8, Bailey 6, Sides 8, Loya 1, Hansen 7, Brands 11, Schemper 4, Preston 2.
VICTORIA 27, OAKLEY 24
Oakley;2;10;4;8;—;24
Victoria;7;2;11;7;—;27
Oakley—Zimmerman 2, Hemmert 7, Scheetz 13, Schoenfeld 2.
Victoria—Wohler 4, Schoenrock 2, Windholz 2, Englert 3, Klein 2, Pickering 2, Schmeidler 3, Karst 9.
QUINTER 62, DIGHTON 22
Dighton;11;4;4;3;—;22
Quinter;14;21;19;8;—;62
Dighton—Whipple 5, H.Wilkenson 4, Neeley 2, Coleman 7, Landgraf 2, E.Wilkenson 2.
Quinter—Beckner 3, Gruenbacher 3, Johnson 9, Thielen 6, Havlas 8, Bridges 10, Riedel 9, Boone 8, Polifka 6.
HOXIE 61, TREGO 50
Hoxie;10;15;17;19;—;61
Trego;14;9;10;17;—;50
Hoxie—Jones 3, Dowell 9, Baalman 3, Tremblay 14, White 13, Gourley 4, Obioha 15.
Trego—T.Brown 2, Shubert 19, Feldt 7, Malsam 2, Russell 11, Day 6, C.Brown 3.
LAKIN 71, NORTON 50
Norton;11;11;16;12;—;50
Lakin;16;17;26;12;—;71
Norton—Willour 4, Anderson 1, Ruder 8, Schrum 10, Hawks 2, Juenemann 24.
Lakin—Bachman 9, Gonzalez 15, Morgan 6, Martinez 11, Hudon 6, Daniels 2, Davis 22.
PLAINVILLE 60, SMITH CENTER 43
Smith Center;14;10;7;12;--;43
Plainville;22;10;14;14;--;60
Smith Center--Koelsch 3, Henrich 11, Lapaille 6, Lehmann 13, Overmiller 4, Te.McKenzie 6.
Plainville--Krob 11, Pelton 16, Hamilton 2, Whitney 24, Ostmeyer 3, Rohr 1, Hays 1, Brin 2.
PHILLIPSBURG 62
ST. JOHN'S BELOIT-TIPTON 32
Phillipsburg;26;10;12;14;--;62
SJBT;2;8;15;7;--;32
Phillipsburg--Davis 6, Keeten 7, Blackburn 3, Sides 15, Johnson 9, Miller 4, Z.Ford 11, Rodriguez 2, J.Ford 3. Meitl 2.
St. John's Beloit-Tipton--Thompson 2, Eitzmann 2, Br.Perez 3, Bates 6, Bl.Perez 2, Eilert 5, Schmitt 12.
STOCKTON 53, OSBORNE 43
Stockton;15;20;10;8;--;53
Osborne;7;13;9;14;--;43
Stockton--Lindsey 9, J.Hamel 10, Means 11, K.Hamel 12, Hull 4, Buss 4, Rogers 3.
Osborne--Lantz 2, Wolters 9, Cline-Hackerott 5, Befort 6, M.Schurr 3, Guttery 15, Conrad 3.
RUSSELL 60, CENTRAL PLAINS 28
Central Plains;0;5;15;8;--;28
Russell;18;19;7;16;--;60
Central Plains--Laymon 5, Ryan 11, Klima 7, Holmes 5.
Russell--Rohr 3, Cross 5, Krug 9, Uhlrich 8, Sohm 6, Gibson 14, Buhrle 4, Peerman 9, Kraus 2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
CENTRAL PLAINS 79, PLAINVILLE 31
Central Plains;24;16;25;14;--;79
Plainville;2;9;13;7;--;31
Central Plains--Hammeke 25, Nixon 5, Oeser 19, Short 5, Cunningham 8, Jeffrey 17.
Plainville--Nuss 4, Augustine 4, Rudman 14, A.Stamper 9.
PHILLIPBURG 56
ST. JOHN'S BELOIT-TIPTON 24
Phillipsburg;13;22;17;4;--;56
SJBT;4;9;4;7;--;24
Phillipsburg--Cheney 2, Gross 3, Jacobs 6, Sides 22, Babcock 4, H.Schemper 9, A.Schemper 3, Pakkebier 7.
St. John's Beloit-Tipton--Hollerich 4, Schmitt 1, K.Brummer 6, Dubbert 13.
SMITH CENTER 59, RUSSELL 48
Smith Center;22;7;18;12;--;59
Russell;15;8;13;12;--;48
Smith Center--Kattenberg 18, Kirchhoff 4, Hrabe 9, Long 10, Ti.Rentschler 4, Ta.Rentschler 14.
Russell--R.Nichol 3, Reeves 11, Donovan 1, E.Nichols 9, Dortland 18, Noller 6.
LaCROSSE 50, NORTHERN VALLEY 31
LaCrosse;15;12;13;10;—;50
No. Valley;9;9;7;6;—;31
LaCrosse—Wagner 2, Showalter 3, Mongeau 4, Mrvin 2, Parrot 7, Ryersee 10, Herman 20, Thielenhaus 2.
Northern Valley—Blecha 6, Cox 15, Speer 4, Baird 6.
VICTORIA 52, NESS CITY 42
Ness City;13;9;7;13;—;42
Victoria;11;17;13;11;—;52
Ness City—D.Rodriguez 1, Seib 15, Guzman 5, Reinhardt 8, Ligget 7, Delaney 6.
Victoria—Windholz 2, Kuhn 8, Dome 6, Sander 14, Nowak 2, Huser 12, Weber 8.
COLBY 54, McCOOK, NEB. 31
Colby;17;7;8;22;—;54
McCook;18;2;3;8;—;31
Colby—Barnett 5, Dodson 5, Jones 18, Stramel 2, Stanley 6, Curry 18.
McCook—Doucet 9, Matson 2, Taylor 3, Wilkinson 16, Walter 1.
NICKERSON 46, NORTON 34
Nickerson;7;17;11;11;—;46
Norton;7;14;10;13;—;34
Nickerson—Allen 6, McLean 3, Ontjes 9, Ponds 2, Starnes 3, Huda 1, Jones 22.
Norton—Hauser 15, Ruder 5, Jones 3, Brooks 9, David 2.
DIGHTON 33, ATWOOD 32
Dighton;6;2;14;11;—;33
Atwood;5;7;8;12;—;32
Dighton—VonLeonrod 4, Cramer 2, Maughlin 4, Whipple 17, Wilms 6.
Atwood—Rippe 5, Unruh 13, Domsch 3, Nichols 4, Sramek 4, Micek 3.
DODGE CITY 58, GOODLAND 37
Dodge City;13;16;17;12;—;58
Goodland;7;7;11;12;—;37
Dodge City—B.Unruh 12, Johnson 20, K.Unruh 12, Clark 2, Perez 5, Gleason 3, Solis 4.
Goodland—Hahn 3, Mitchek 1, Weeter 24, O.Lehman 4, M.Biermann 1, E.Lehman 4.
OAKLEY 37, HODGEMAN COUNTY 28
Oakley;6;15;9;7;—;37
Hodgeman Co.;5;8;5;10;—;28
Oakley—Mildenberger 2, Johnson 2, Shellito 1, Renner 3, Johnson 1, Booker 28.
Hodgeman County—Pelton 5, Bell 6, Shiew 11, Burke 2, Bryant 2, Ruff 2.
TREGO 53, HOXIE 31
Hoxie;8;6;9;8;—;31
Trego;12;13;12;16;—;53
Hoxie—Kennedy 1, Jacobs 2, McKenna 4, P.Rogers 3, K.Rogers 1, Spillman 10.
Trego—O’Banion 3, Shubert 15, M.Walt 11, Day 9, Malinowsky 10, K.Walt 5.
GOLDEN PLAINS 41, LEOTI 20
Golden Plains;9;7;14;11;—;41
Leoti;0;2;8;10;—;20
Golden Plains—Rath 5, Fleckenstein 2, Weiner 2, Miller 16, B.Stoll 7, A.Stoll 6, Wark 3.
Leoti—Hernandez 4, Ricke 2, Wiggs 4, Jimenez 4, Biermann 2, Koehn 4.
