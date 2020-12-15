Tiger women set make-up date for UNK

Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State women's basketball team has announced it will make up its postponed game at Nebraska-Kearney on Tuesday, January 26. First tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. inside the Health and Sports Center on the campus of UNK.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 5, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers and Lopers will now play twice in one week, with FHSU hosting the second matchup four days later on Saturday, January 30.