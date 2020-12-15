SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Tiger women set make-up date for UNK

Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State women's basketball team has announced it will make up its postponed game at Nebraska-Kearney on Tuesday, January 26. First tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. inside the Health and Sports Center on the campus of UNK.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 5, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers and Lopers will now play twice in one week, with FHSU hosting the second matchup four days later on Saturday, January 30.

Madison Mittie passes off the ball during a game against Washburn earlier this season.