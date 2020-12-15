Fort Hays State's Jared Vitztum named MIAA Player of the Week

Fort Hays State senior Jared Vitztum was named MIAA men's basketball player of the week after helping fuel two big wins for the Tigers last week.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian product recorded a pair of double-doubles last week. He scored 16 points and 11 rebounds in Fort Hays State's 81-68 exhibition win at Kansas State last Tuesday.

Vitztum then put up 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while blocking three shots in the Jets' 81-75 victory at Newman on Saturday. He scored seven of FHSU's 13 points in the extra session and had a key layup with 30 seconds left to push the lead to five.

Vitztum, who earned third-team All-MIAA honors last year, is one of four players in the conference averaging more than 20 points per game. He's putting up 21 points per game while leading the league with 11 rebounds per contest.

"He's just a much more versatile player this year than last year," Fort Hays State coach Mark Johnson said. "Last year, he was a very good 3-point shooter — kind of a mismatch against a five man.

"This year you can see that he's scoring it in a lot of different ways. He's shooting the 3 pretty average for him (35%), but he's rebounding at an even higher level. He's scoring around the rim, whether it be post moves at times, he's driving closeouts a lot better than he has before. He's just rounded out his game."

The Tigers are set to play host to Northeastern State at 7:30 p.m. Friday before welcoming in Rogers State at 4 p.m. Saturday.