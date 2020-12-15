3-ball carries Fort Hays State women's basketball past Central Oklahoma

Hays Daily News

EDMOND, Okla. — A blistering second half again lifted the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team to a road victory.

After breaking away from Newman last Saturday with a 31-point third quarter, the Tigers did more of the same on Tuesday against Central Oklahoma.

FHSU led 26-24 at the break before pulling away for an 81-60 win thanks to a 10-of-16 showing from behind the arc in the second half. FHSU was 13 of 27 from 3 for the game.

Senior point guard Jaden Hobbs enjoyed a big night in her home state. The Alva, Okla., native recorded a team-high 19 points with four assists and eight steals, which were the most steals for a Tiger since Ashlee Gustin had eight in back-to-back games in 2004.

The Tigers (3-0) built an 11-point lead early in the third quarter behind 3s from Sydney Golladay, Jaden Hobbs and Madison Mittie.

Hobbs hit three treys in the third frame, with the last one sparking a 14-0 FHSU run. The Tigers led by as much as 23 in the fourth.

Mittie scored 14 points off the bench and went 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Whitney Randall, also an Alva native, finished with 11 points and seven rebounds while Bergmann added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds off the bench.

The Tigers forced the Broncos into 21 turnovers in the game while committing 12. FHSU 23-of-56 from the floor 41%, while holding the Bronchos to 20 of 59 from the floor for 33%.

UCO standout Kelsey Johnson scored a game-high 22 points for the Bronchos, who dropped to 2-3.

The Tigers will wrap up the first semester of play with two more games this week, playing host to Northeastern State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and then welcoming in Rogers State at 2 p.m. Sunday.