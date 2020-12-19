TMP-Marian boys pull away from Stockton

Special to Hays Daily News

The Monarchs finally wore down the Tigers.

Thomas More Prep-Marian boys basketball coach Bill Meagher said that was the difference in Friday night’s Mid-Continent League game at Stockton. TMP broke open a tight game in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Tigers by 16 points to claim a 67-45 win.

“We finally got into their legs,” Meagher said. “I think they were tired at that point and we were able to go.”

TMP (4-1 overall, 2-0 MCL) found some open looks early against the Stockton zone, and senior guard Jackson Schulte took advantage. The Monarch sharpshooter scored 12 points in the first half on four 3-pointers.

“Especially with them running a zone, we would find some of those easy buckets early because we knew eventually they would start to take those away,” Meagher said.

Stockton (2-3, 0-3) kept it close, trailing 15-8 after the first quarter and 26-22 at halftime.

“I thought Stockton played really well tonight,” Meagher said. “I thought their guys played really hard. It just took us a while to get going offensively. Credit a lot of that to Stockton.”

The Tigers were still in it after the third, behind 41-35. But TMP went on a 16-2 run to start the final period, capped by Schulte’s trey to make it 59-37.

Schulte led all scorers with 22 points. Sophomore forward Dylan Werth added 14 points and junior forward Jace Wentling scored 11. Stockton got 16 points from senior Ethan Means and 13 from senior Kameran Hamel.

TMP is now off for the holiday break. Meagher asked his player to ponder what kind of team they might become this season.

“I told them to dream a little bit about what we can be,” Meagher said. “I told them to dream a little bit and see what we can end up this season.”

TMP Girls 71, Stockton 25

The Monarch girls scored the first six points of the game and led 14-2 early in cruising to victory over Stockton.

TMP (4-1 overall, 2-0 MCL) led 18-5 after the first quarter and outscored Stockton 23-15 in the second period for a 41-20 halftime lead. The Monarchs’ full-court press forced numerous turnovers in the third quarter, with TMP outscoring Stockton 24-0 in the period. There was a continuous clock over the final eight minutes.

Sophomore Jaci VonLintel came off the bench to lead TMP with 21 points. Junior Emilee Lane scored 18 and junior Sophia Balthazor added 14. Junior center Olivia Dix led Stockton (0-5, 0-3) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.