Fort Hays State men even up record with solid 78-71 win over Rogers State

Quinten Rock scored 20 of his career-high 24 points after halftime, and Alvin Thompson and Jared Vitztum finished with 17 each as the Fort Hays State men went into the holiday break with a 78-71 win over Rogers State on Sunday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigers evened up their record at 3-3 after starting 0-3.

Rock hit four 3-pointers and went 12 of 13 from the line. All four of his 3-pointers came in the second half, helping the Tigers separate from the Hillcats.

Vitztum grabbed 10 rebounds to notch another double-double. Thompson helped spark the Tigers in the first half with 12 points.

Bjarni Jonsson also added a career-high 11 points for FHSU.

The Tigers built a 13-point lead in the first half but Rogers State closed the half on a 8-0 run to make it 39-34 at the break. Fort Hays opened the second half with three 3-pointers — two from Rock, one from Thompson — for a 9-0 run.

The Hillcats hit the Tigers with a couple spurts but the Tigers maintained a cushion.

Rogers State was led by Ricardo Lynch’s 16, followed by Darraja Parnell with 13, Joey Saracco with 12 and Jett Sternberger with 11.

Check back to hdnews.net for more on the Tigers’ win with comments from FHSU coach Mark Johnson and Thompson.