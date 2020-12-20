Fort Hays State women's basketball moves to 5-0 with 25-point win over Rogers State

Jaden Hobbs dished out 11 assists and eleven different Tigers entered the scoring column as the Fort Hays State women's basketball team went into the holiday break with an 83-58 win over Rogers State on Sunday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

After going for 20 points on Friday night against Northeastern State, Hobbs looked to get everyone involved on Sunday. The senior point guard had six assists in the first half and five more after halftime.

Hobbs added 11 points and was joined in double figures by three Tiger freshman. Katie Wagner scored a team-high 13 points while Olivia Hollenbeck and Jessie Sallach each had career-highs with 10 apiece.

The Tigers (5-0) outscored Rogers State 25-14 into the second quarter to open up a 44-29 lead at halftime. The Hillcats got it down to nine early in the third frame but a 9-2 FHSU run stretched the advantage to 16 and RSU never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Rogers State'sVanessa Gajdosova scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the first half after entering the game with a season-high of five points.

Cydney Bergmann scored nine points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for FHSU while Whitney Randall added nine points and pulled down six boards. The Tigers outrebounded the Hillcats 44-33.

Check back to hdnews.net for more on the Tigers' win including comments from FHSU coach Tony Hobson and Wagner.