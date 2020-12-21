Hobbs named MIAA women's basketball athlete of the week

A stellar three games earned Fort Hays State senior point guard Jaden Hobbs MIAA women's basketball athlete of the week honors on Monday.

Hobbs, an Alva, Okla., native, helped the Tigers take wins over Central Oklahoma, Northeastern State and Rogers State last week, averaging 16.7 points, 7 assists and 4.3 steals per contest.

Hobbs led the Tigers in scoring while also fillinh up the stat sheets in other areas.

She had eight steals on Tuesday against Central Oklahoma, the most steals in a game for the Tigers in almost 16 years.

Hobbs closed out the week by dishing out 11 assists and scoring 11 points for a double-double against Rogers State on Sunday. It was the most assists in a game by a Tiger in more than 14 year.

She then wrapped up the week with an 11-point, 11-assist double-double in a victory against Rogers State on Sunday, the most assists in a game for a Tiger in more than 14 years.

Hobbs was 17 of 26 from the floor and 10 of 15 from 3-point range last week. She had 19 points against Central Oklahoma and 20 points vs. Northeastern State.

A third-team All-MIAA pick last year, Hobbs is the first Tiger to earn MIAA athlete of the week since Tatyana Legette did so in 2019.

The Tigers entered the holiday break with a 5-0 record. FHSU will return to action when they host Emporia State on Saturday, January 2.