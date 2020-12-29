Fort Hays State men will play at Missouri Western on Saturday after schedule alteration

Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State men's basketball team's first game after the holiday break will now feature a different opponent.

With their scheduled game at Central Oklahoma postponed because of COVID-19 protocols involving UCO, the Tigers will now play at Missouri Western at 2 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph.

Fort Hays and Western were originally scheduled to play on Feb. 25 but the game was moved to Saturday to open up rescheduling possibilities for the UCO game that was postponed.

The Tigers will enter with a 3-3 record while Western is 5-1.

"Only a select few family members of FHSU players will be granted access to a strictly limited amount of tickets provided by MWSU," according to a press release from FHSU Athletics. "Access to these tickets is being handled internally by FHSU administration with FHSU men's basketball team personnel. Walk-up tickets will not be sold to the general public."

The Fort Hays women's game against Emporia State is still on for 2 p.m. Saturday at Hays. The FHSU women are 5-0 while ESU is 2-1.

The radio broadcast of the men's game will be on KJLS (103.3 FM), while the women's game will be on KFIX (96.9 FM).