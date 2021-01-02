Hays High's Gaven Haselhorst earns Kansas Shrine Bowl nod

After a huge senior season, Hays High defensive end and Kansas State signee Gaven Haselhorst has earned an invitation to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Haselhorst was named to the West squad for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl, which will be played June 26 in Hutchinson.

Haselhorst was a Top-11 All-State pick by the Kansas Football Coaches Association and was the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The future Wildcat, a 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, logged a whopping 32 tackles for loss in just eight games this past season. He recorded 77 total tackles and led the league in sacks (6) and forced fumbles (4).

Five other area players were also named to the West team — Oakley’s Ethan Abell, St. Francis’ Shadryon Blanka, Norton’s Christien Hawks, Hoxie’s Harlan Obioha and Phillipsburg’s Ty Sides.

Norton’s Lucas Melvin will be head coach of the West squad.

Coaches across the state nominated seniors for selection to the all-star game, who were then voted on by media members across the state. A Shrine Bowl panel then chose 22 players for each squad using those votes as reference and each Shrine Bowl coach then made two selections each to round out the rosters.

2021 KANSAS SHRINE BOWL ROSTERS

EAST

Tanner Barcus, Parsons; Jordan Barnard, Olpe; Malik Benson, Lansing; Danny Carroll, Aquinas; Leo Clennan, Blue Valley Northwest; Max Close, SM South; Tristan Everard, Blue Valley Southwest; Ma’rrell Fountain, Olathe East; Denver Gardner, Spring Hill; Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central; Jacob Hartman, Mill Valley; Austin Holthaus, Centralia; Darell Jones, Coffeyville; Canon Karn, Holton; Miles Kitselman, Lyndon; Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley; Branden Martin, Tonganoxie; Jackson Miller, DeSoto; Mack Moeller, Miege; Cole Mondi, Lawrence; Caleb Murillo, Columbus; Clayton Power, Blue Valley; Desmond Purnell, Hayden; Bo Reeves, Rossville; Ethan Reynolds, Gardner-Edgerton; Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton; Drew Schmelzle, Sabetha; Andrew Schwinn, Maur Hill; Carter Stanchfield, Paola; Isaac Stanton, Basehor-Linwood; Kolby Talbot, Axtell; Dane Whalen, Osage City; LaJames White, St. James Academy; Dee Wideman, Girard; Cameron Wise, West Franklin; Luke Zegunis, Olathe West.

Coaches — Brian King, DeSoto (head); Steve Rampy, Lawrence; Anthony Orrick, Blue Valley Southwest; Rod Stallbaumer, Basehor-Linwood; Brooks Barta, Holton; Andrew Gantenbein, Osage City; Chris Schmidt, Olpe.

WEST

Ethan Abell, Oakley; Nic Allen, Riley County; Shadryon Blanka, St. Francis; Julius Bolden, Wichita Northwest; Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill; Carter Brown, Inman; Tanner Cash, Clearwater; Spencer Davidson, MInneapolis; Trevor Erickson, Chapman; Kenny Fehrmman, Wellington; Jayden Garrison, Little River; Doug Grider, Halstead; Holt Hanzlicek, Hoisington; Gaven Haselhorst, Hays; Christien Hawks, Norton; Jack Hawver, Hutchinson; Nick Herrman, Wichita Collegiate; Damian Ilalio, Manhattan; Jake Johnson, Maize South; Wetu Kalomo, Wichita Northwest; Koy Kenny, Ulysses; Andrew Khoury, Junction City; Isaiah Maikori, Andover; Trey Nuzum, Garden City; Harlan Obioha, Hoxie; Oz Perez, Holcomb; Ben Purvis, Carroll; Jacob Rees, Andover Central; Darby Roper, Haven; Josh Sanders, Maize; Maximus Shannon, Arkansas City; Jake Shope, Goddard; Ty Sides, Phillipsburg; Ethan Stuhlsatz, Kapaun; Lem Wash, Derby; Cayden Winter, Andale.

Coaches — Lucas Melvin, Norton (head); Randall Zimmerman, Junction City; Mike Vernon, Hutchinson; Jon Wiemers, Arkansas City; Troy Black, Wichita Collegiate; Zach Baird, Hoisington; Jeff Hennick, Oakley.