Lincoln downs Fort Hays State men

Hays Daily News

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State basketball closed out a three-game road swing with a 76-64 loss at Lincoln on Saturday.

After leading by a point at halftime, Lincoln pulled away with a pair of second-half runs — 12-3 and 16-6.

The Tigers suffered their third straight loss to drop to 3-6 while Lincoln moved to 6-2.

Jared Vitztum paced the Tigers with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Alvin Thompson and Traejon Davis each had 13 points.

It was the best game of Davis' young Tiger career. The freshman forward hit three 3-point field goals in the game.

Lincoln was led by Quinton Drayton's 25 points. Sai Witt added 18 points while Yaniel Vidal and Ni'Sean Rigmaiden finished with 12 points each.

The Tigers will welcome in Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The No. 1-ranked Bearcats suffered their first loss this past Thursday against Washburn but rebounded with a lopsided win against Emporia State on Saturday.

Fort Hays State will then face Missouri Western at home next Saturday. The No. 22 Griffons handed No. 5 Washburn its first loss on Saturday.

LINCOLN, MO. 76, FORT HAYS STATE 64

FORT HAYS STATE (3-6, 3-6)

Thompson 16, Vitztum 14, Rock 9, Hammeke 5, Jonsson 2, Davis 10, Peters 8. Totals 23-55 8-8 64.

LINCOLN (6-2, 6-2)

Drayton 25, Witt 18, Rigmaiden 12, Vidal 12, Potts 7, Kimble 2. Totals 25-55 19-27 76.

Halftime score—Lincoln, 37-36. 3-point goals—FH 10-25 (Thompson 2, Vitztum 2, Rock 3, Hemmeke 1, Davis 2), Lin 7-17 (Drayton 5, Vidal 2). Rebounds—FH 32 (Vitztum 13), Lin 34 (Witt 9).