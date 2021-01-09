No. 12 Fort Hays State wrestling suffers close losses in FHSU Dual Jamboree

Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State wrestling team dropped a pair of close duals in the FHSU Dual Jamboree on Saturday.

The Tigers took a 24-21 loss to No. 10 Adams State (2-0) before falling 22-21 to Colorado Mesa (2-2) in FHSU's first competition under new coach Erik Wince.

A.J. Cooper went 2-0 with a pair of first-period pins, while Mason Turner, Cole Zebley, Anthony Scantlin, Marty Verhaeghe, Aryus Jones and Tereus Henry also had wins in dual action.

Rhett Koppes, Josh Lenker, Cody Hicks and LJ Flax earned wins in action on a separate mat outside of the duals.

Against Adams State, the Tigers lost their first six matches before winning four straight.

Trailing 24-0, Verhaeghe, ranked No. 6 at 174 pounds, took a 15-2 major decision over Cody Lewis.

Jones, ranked No. 9 at 184 pounds, recorded a third-period pin at 184 pounds.

Henry then took a 17-2 win at 197 pounds before Copper earned a quick pin at heavyweight.

Against Colorado Mesa, No. 2-ranked Turner's pin 43 seconds into the 133-pound bout gave the Tigers a 6-3 lead.

Zebley won by disqualification, putting the Tigers up 12-6. Scantlin then took a 6-5 win at 157 pounds.

But Colorado Mesa won the next four matches before Cooper finished the day with his second pin.

Fort Hays State will they travel to Golden, Colo. for a dual against No. 16 Colorado School of Mines on Thursday.

Full Results

#10 Adams State 24, #12 Fort Hays State 21

125 | #8 Isaiah DeLaCerda (ASU) over Broderick Green (FHSU) TF 16-0

133 | #3 Jonathan Andreatta (ASU) over #2 Mason Turner (FHSU) Fall 2:57

141 | Angel Flores (ASU) over Rhett Edmonson (FHSU) Dec 8-7

149 | #7 Noah Hermosillo (ASU) over Cole Zebley (FHSU) Dec 8-2

157 | Dylan Udero (ASU) over Anthony Scantlin (FHSU) Dec 4-2

165 | Aaden Valdez (ASU) over Nick Lucas (FHSU) Maj 9-1

174 | #6 Marty Verhaeghe (FHSU) over Cody Lewis (ASU) Maj 15-2

184 | #9 Aryus Jones (FHSU) over Gavin Davy (ASU) Fall 5:55

197 | Tereus Henry (FHSU) over Cole Gustavson (ASU) TF 17-2

285 | #10 A.J. Cooper (FHSU) over Nathan Ellis (ASU) Fall 1:33

Colorado Mesa 22, #12 Fort Hays State 21

125 | Cian Apple (CMU) over Broderick Green (FHSU) Dec 11-6

133 | #2 Mason Turner (FHSU) over Collin Metzgar (CMU) Fall 0:43

141 | Andrew Silva (CMU) over Rhett Edmonson (FHSU) Dec 6-3

149 | Cole Zebley (FHSU) over Ryan Wheeler (CMU) DQ

157 | Anthony Scantlin (FHSU) over Dyllan Fuch (CMU) Dec 6-5

165 | Fred Green (CMU) over Cody Hicks (FHSU) Maj 13-2

174 | Seth Latham (CMU) over #6 Marty Verhaeghe (FHSU) Dec 8-5

184 | #7 Nolan Krone (CMU) over #9 Aryus Jones (FHSU) Dec 8-2

197 | Donald Negus (CMU) over Tereus Henry (FHSU) Fall 6:54

285 | #10 A.J. Cooper (FHSU) over Gabriel Carranza (CMU) Fall 2:08

Extra Matches

125 | Grisafi (CMU) over Colin Cole (FHSU) Dec 6-2

125 | Davis (ASU) over Colin Cole (FHSU Fall 1:38

125 | Billups (CMU) over Rhett Koppes (FHSU) TF 18-1

125 | Grisafi (CMU) over Rhett Koppes (FHSU) Dec 3-1

125 | Rhett Koppes (FHSU) over Davis (ASU) Dec 8-4

149 | Contreras (CMU) over Josh Lenker (FHSU) Fall 1:00

149 | Josh Lenker (FHSU) over Sandoval (CMU) Fall 1:55

149 | Magana (CMU) over Josh Lenker (FHSU) Dec 9-5

149 | Adams (ASU) over Josh Lenker (FHSU) Fall 2:33

157 | Cody Hicks (FHSU) over Helbok (ASU) Fall 3:30

157 | Funk (CMU) over Kadin Heacock (FHSU) Dec. 9-4

157 | Adams (ASU) over Kadin Heacock (FHSU) Dec 10-6

157 | Helbok (ASU) over Kadin Heacock (FHSU) Maj 16-6

157 | Lewis (CMU) over Kadin Heacock (FHSU) Fall 0:42

174 | Bynarowicz (CMU) over Clint Herrick (FHSU) Dec 9-6

197 | Anderson (CMU) over Elias Robles (FHSU) Dec 7-4

285 | LJ Flax (FHSU) over Anderson (CMU) Fall 3:37