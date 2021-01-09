Fort Hays State women's basketball races past Lincoln

Hays Daily News

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Five Tigers reached double figures and freshman post players Jessie Sallach and Olivia Hollenbeck enjoyed career-high outings to help the Fort Hays State women's basketball end a two-game skid with an 85-70 win at Lincoln on Saturday.

Whitney Randall led the Tigers (6-2) with 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Jaden Hobbs added 18 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Sallach finished with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while Hollenbeck chipped in 13, aided by a 7-of-8 showing from the foul line. Sallach and Hollenbeck combined for 26 points before halftime to help the Tigers take a 42-32 lead at the break.

Freshman Katie Wagner tallied her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding five assists.

Randall and Hobbs allowed the Tigers to keep Lincoln at bay in the second half, with the seniors combining for 26 points in the second half.

Randall scored the first 10 points for FHSU of the second half, and Hobbs hit a pair of 3-pointers to give FHSU a 65-54 lead with 10 minutes to play.

FHSU freshman guard Sydney Golladay grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds.

Fort Hays State wet 46.3% from the floor (31 of 67).

Lincoln dropped to 0-7 on the season.

FHSU will return home next week to play host Northwest Missouri State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

FORT HAYS STATE 85, LINCOLN 70

FHSU (6-2)

Randall 9-15 2-2 20, Hobbs 6-11 1-2 18, Hollenbeck 3-5 7-8 13, Golladay 1-3 0-4 2, Bergmann 1-4 0-4 2, Sallach 7-12 2-3 16, Wagner 4-8 2-3 10, McFarren 0-4 2-2 2, Thompson 3 0-0 0-0 0, Reither 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 18-26 85.

Lincoln (0-7)

Jordan 9-16 0-0 19, Bradley 4-11 4-7 13, Jackson 4-11 3-5 11, Ramos 2-8 2-4 6, Bello 2-6 0-1 4, Ingram 3-4 0-0 7, Holloway 3-8 0-0 7, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 12-21 70.

3-point goals — FHSU 5-25 (Hobbs 5-10, Randall 0-4, Golladay 0-5, Wagner 0-2, McFarren 0-4). Lincoln 4-21 (Jordan 1-3, Bradley 1-6, Ingram 1-2, Holloway 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Ramos 0-3, Bello 0-3). Total fouls — FHSU 17, Lincoln 21. Rebounds — FHSU 44 (Golladay 10, Wagner 10), Lincoln 37 (Jordan 11). Assists — FHSU 15 (Wagner 5), Lincoln 13 (Bradley 4). Turnovers — FHSU 8, Lincoln 10. Fouled out — Hollenbeck, Jordan 5. Technical fouls — none. Attendance — 125.