J.R. Durham Norton Wrestling Invitational results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tate Weimer of Hoxie

2nd Place - Josh Juenemann of Oberlin-Decatur Community

3rd Place - Evan Fry of Scott City

4th Place - Abraham Aguilar of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

Round 1

Josh Juenemann (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 12-3, So. over Evan Fry (Scott City) 3-2, So. (Fall 2:35)

Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 19-5, So. over Abraham Aguilar (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 4-6, Fr. (Inj. 4:00)

Round 2

Josh Juenemann (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 12-3, So. over Abraham Aguilar (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 4-6, Fr. (For.)

Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 19-5, So. over Evan Fry (Scott City) 3-2, So. (Dec 4-0)

Round 3

Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 19-5, So. over Josh Juenemann (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 12-3, So. (Dec 12-6)

Evan Fry (Scott City) 3-2, So. over Abraham Aguilar (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 4-6, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wayne Shepard of Hoxie

2nd Place - Ayden Presson of Scott City

3rd Place - Reid Fort of Oberlin-Decatur Community

4th Place - Ace Plummer of Oakley

Round 1

Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 21-3, So. over Ace Plummer (Oakley) 1-10, Fr. (Fall 1:11)

Ayden Presson (Scott City) 9-5, Fr. over Reid Fort (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 7-9, Fr. (Fall 3:30)

Round 2

Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 21-3, So. over Reid Fort (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 7-9, Fr. (Fall 2:21)

Ayden Presson (Scott City) 9-5, Fr. over Ace Plummer (Oakley) 1-10, Fr. (Fall 4:50)

Round 3

Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 21-3, So. over Ayden Presson (Scott City) 9-5, Fr. (Fall 3:52)

Reid Fort (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 7-9, Fr. over Ace Plummer (Oakley) 1-10, Fr. (Fall 7:48)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Collin McDaniel of Scott City

2nd Place - Carson Ochs of Hoxie

3rd Place - Lukas Zodrow of Oberlin-Decatur Community

4th Place - Connor Cosand of Beloit

1st Place Match

Collin McDaniel (Scott City) 12-1, Fr. over Carson Ochs (Hoxie) 17-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Lukas Zodrow (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-5, Fr. over Connor Cosand (Beloit) 5-6, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kolton Field of Norton

2nd Place - Dayton Bell of Hoxie

3rd Place - Bentley Montgomery of Smith Center

4th Place - Mason Fuller of Beloit

1st Place Match

Kolton Field (Norton) 11-0, Jr. over Dayton Bell (Hoxie) 22-1, So. (MD 12-1)

3rd Place Match

Bentley Montgomery (Smith Center) 16-2, So. over Mason Fuller (Beloit) 7-5, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Drew Bell of Hoxie

2nd Place - Zach Rohrbough of Scott City

3rd Place - Clayton Sumner of Norton

4th Place - Jayden Reed of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

1st Place Match

Drew Bell (Hoxie) 22-0, Jr. over Zach Rohrbough (Scott City) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

Clayton Sumner (Norton) 8-5, So. over Jayden Reed (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 5-5, So. (Fall 4:52)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Drew Bretz of Hoxie

2nd Place - Eric Cain of Oakley

3rd Place - Reece Grafel of Oberlin-Decatur Community

4th Place - Houston Frank of Scott City

1st Place Match

Drew Bretz (Hoxie) 22-0, So. over Eric Cain (Oakley) 11-1, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Reece Grafel (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 15-2, . over Houston Frank (Scott City) 5-7, Fr. (Fall 1:46)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Derek Johnson of Hoxie

2nd Place - Garin Cooper of St. Francis

3rd Place - Alex Eskew of Oberlin-Decatur Community

4th Place - Drew Withington of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

1st Place Match

Derek Johnson (Hoxie) 19-0, So. over Garin Cooper (St. Francis) 13-4, Sr. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Alex Eskew (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 6-3, Sr. over Drew Withington (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-6, So. (Dec 9-8)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garrett Urban of Norton

2nd Place - Ryan Shaw of Hoxie

3rd Place - Eddie Hanson of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

4th Place - Tristan Ryburn of Oakley

5th Place - Dylan Fulton of Scott City

6th Place - Ryan Stocker of Smith Center

Round 1

Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 4:49)

Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. over Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 1:49)

Round 2

Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 2:56)

Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. over Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. over Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 2:38)

Round 3

Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. (Fall 3:51)

Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. over Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 2:22)

Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 3:55)

Round 4

Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 1:42)

Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. over Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 2:26)

Round 5

Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. (Fall 1:55)

Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. over Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. (Fall 3:21)

Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 5:03)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aidan Baalman of Hoxie

2nd Place - Tate Kadel of Beloit

3rd Place - Kale Wheeler of Scott City

4th Place - Nathan Hrabe of Smith Center

1st Place Match

Aidan Baalman (Hoxie) 23-0, Sr. over Tate Kadel (Beloit) 7-3, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Kale Wheeler (Scott City) 13-5, Jr. over Nathan Hrabe (Smith Center) 13-6, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Prochaska of Beloit

2nd Place - Lance Miller of Scott City

3rd Place - Josh Popp of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

4th Place - Jason Desbien of Smith Center

Round 1

Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 9-1, Sr. over Jason Desbien (Smith Center) 5-13, Fr. (Fall 1:04)

Lance Miller (Scott City) 10-5, Jr. over Josh Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 10-3, So. (Dec 6-4)

Round 2

Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 9-1, Sr. over Lance Miller (Scott City) 10-5, Jr. (Fall 3:21)

Josh Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 10-3, So. over Jason Desbien (Smith Center) 5-13, Fr. (Fall 2:26)

Round 3

Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 9-1, Sr. over Josh Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 10-3, So. (Fall 1:15)

Lance Miller (Scott City) 10-5, Jr. over Jason Desbien (Smith Center) 5-13, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavon Uehlin of Oberlin-Decatur Community

2nd Place - Brennan Walker of Beloit

3rd Place - Jonathan Temaat of Oakley

4th Place - Jake Kirchhoff of Smith Center

5th Place - Kendrick Woody of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

6th Place - Jeffery Nix of Scott City

Round 1

Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:46)

Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. over Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 3:56)

Round 2

Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. over Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 2:46)

Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 5:05)

Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

Round 3

Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. over Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 5:11)

Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 1:05)

Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. over Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

Round 4

Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. over Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 1:52)

Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:30)

Round 5

Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. over Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 3:57)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Donovan Balluch of Hoxie

2nd Place - Cyrus Green of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

3rd Place - Christian Koch of Oakley

4th Place - Luke Franklin of Smith Center

5th Place - Jefferson Otter of Norton

6th Place - Alonso Frances of Scott City

Round 1

Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. over Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. (Dec 5-1)

Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. over Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . (Dec 6-2)

Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Fall 0:49)

Round 2

Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. (Fall 1:26)

Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. over Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. (Dec 5-0)

Round 3

Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . over Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. (Dec 6-3)

Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

Round 4

Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. over Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 5:07)

Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . (Fall 0:59)

Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

Round 5

Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. over Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . (Fall 3:36)

Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. (Fall 1:59)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Sasse of Smith Center

2nd Place - Cameron Konkel of Beloit

3rd Place - Gavin Sproul of Norton

4th Place - Kaden Sekavec of Hoxie

1st Place Match

Jake Sasse (Smith Center) 15-3, So. over Cameron Konkel (Beloit) 8-1, Jr. (Fall 2:44)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Sproul (Norton) 9-1, Sr. over Kaden Sekavec (Hoxie) 9-8, Jr. (Fall 0:25)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabriel Bowers of Scott City

2nd Place - Brandon Baker of Hoxie

3rd Place - Ivan Jirak of Oakley

4th Place - Omar Sanchez of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

5th Place - Colton Haresnape of Smith Center

6th Place - Alex Brown of Norton

Round 1

Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:15)

Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. over Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 0:32)

Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. (Fall 3:21)

Round 2

Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 1:08)

Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. (Fall 0:27)

Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:28)

Round 3

Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. (Fall 0:34)

Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 1:12)

Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. over Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 2:30)

Round 4

Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 1:32)

Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. over Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 0:13)

Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:27)

Round 5

Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. (Fall 1:39)

Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. (Fall 1:08)

Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 1:25)

101 G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Citori Bosserman of Oakley

2nd Place - Sheena Gocela of Hoisington

Round 1

Citori Bosserman (Oakley) 8-1, So. over Sheena Gocela (Hoisington) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 4:17)

Round 2

Citori Bosserman (Oakley) 8-1, So. over Sheena Gocela (Hoisington) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 3:56)

Round 3

This match has not been wrestled yet.

120 G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mikyah Cain of Oakley

2nd Place - Sabrina Todd of Norton

3rd Place - Emily Lovett of Hoisington

Round 1

Sabrina Todd (Norton) 7-3, . over Emily Lovett (Hoisington) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

Round 2

Mikyah Cain (Oakley) 7-1, So. over Sabrina Todd (Norton) 7-3, . (Dec 8-4)

Round 3

Mikyah Cain (Oakley) 7-1, So. over Emily Lovett (Hoisington) 4-3, Jr. (MD 11-1)

138 G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marissa Porsch of Hoxie

2nd Place - Kaileigh Morrison of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

3rd Place - Hailey Izzarelli of Norton

4th Place - Medora Cooper of Russell

Round 1

Marissa Porsch (Hoxie) 19-1, Jr. over Medora Cooper (Russell) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:14)

Kaileigh Morrison (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-2, Sr. over Hailey Izzarelli (Norton) 4-4, . (Fall 3:03)

Round 2

Marissa Porsch (Hoxie) 19-1, Jr. over Hailey Izzarelli (Norton) 4-4, . (Fall 1:22)

Kaileigh Morrison (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-2, Sr. over Medora Cooper (Russell) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:22)

Round 3

Marissa Porsch (Hoxie) 19-1, Jr. over Kaileigh Morrison (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-2, Sr. (MD 8-0)

Hailey Izzarelli (Norton) 4-4, . over Medora Cooper (Russell) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:10)

143 G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tally Wikum of Hoisington

2nd Place - Sydney Boyle of Wakeeney-Trego

3rd Place - Xavia Brenn of Atwood-Rawlins County High School

4th Place - Lyrica Orosco of Hoisington

Round 1

Sydney Boyle (Wakeeney-Trego) 6-2, Sr. over Lyrica Orosco (Hoisington) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:28)

Tally Wikum (Hoisington) 7-0, So. over Xavia Brenn (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 1-7, Fr. (Fall 3:33)

Round 2

Sydney Boyle (Wakeeney-Trego) 6-2, Sr. over Xavia Brenn (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 1-7, Fr. (Fall 0:33)

Tally Wikum (Hoisington) 7-0, So. over Lyrica Orosco (Hoisington) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 1:36)

Round 3

Tally Wikum (Hoisington) 7-0, So. over Sydney Boyle (Wakeeney-Trego) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

Xavia Brenn (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 1-7, Fr. over Lyrica Orosco (Hoisington) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 5:39)