J.R. Durham Norton Wrestling Invitational results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tate Weimer of Hoxie
2nd Place - Josh Juenemann of Oberlin-Decatur Community
3rd Place - Evan Fry of Scott City
4th Place - Abraham Aguilar of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
Round 1
Josh Juenemann (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 12-3, So. over Evan Fry (Scott City) 3-2, So. (Fall 2:35)
Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 19-5, So. over Abraham Aguilar (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 4-6, Fr. (Inj. 4:00)
Round 2
Josh Juenemann (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 12-3, So. over Abraham Aguilar (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 4-6, Fr. (For.)
Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 19-5, So. over Evan Fry (Scott City) 3-2, So. (Dec 4-0)
Round 3
Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 19-5, So. over Josh Juenemann (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 12-3, So. (Dec 12-6)
Evan Fry (Scott City) 3-2, So. over Abraham Aguilar (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 4-6, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wayne Shepard of Hoxie
2nd Place - Ayden Presson of Scott City
3rd Place - Reid Fort of Oberlin-Decatur Community
4th Place - Ace Plummer of Oakley
Round 1
Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 21-3, So. over Ace Plummer (Oakley) 1-10, Fr. (Fall 1:11)
Ayden Presson (Scott City) 9-5, Fr. over Reid Fort (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 7-9, Fr. (Fall 3:30)
Round 2
Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 21-3, So. over Reid Fort (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 7-9, Fr. (Fall 2:21)
Ayden Presson (Scott City) 9-5, Fr. over Ace Plummer (Oakley) 1-10, Fr. (Fall 4:50)
Round 3
Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 21-3, So. over Ayden Presson (Scott City) 9-5, Fr. (Fall 3:52)
Reid Fort (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 7-9, Fr. over Ace Plummer (Oakley) 1-10, Fr. (Fall 7:48)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Collin McDaniel of Scott City
2nd Place - Carson Ochs of Hoxie
3rd Place - Lukas Zodrow of Oberlin-Decatur Community
4th Place - Connor Cosand of Beloit
1st Place Match
Collin McDaniel (Scott City) 12-1, Fr. over Carson Ochs (Hoxie) 17-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Lukas Zodrow (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-5, Fr. over Connor Cosand (Beloit) 5-6, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kolton Field of Norton
2nd Place - Dayton Bell of Hoxie
3rd Place - Bentley Montgomery of Smith Center
4th Place - Mason Fuller of Beloit
1st Place Match
Kolton Field (Norton) 11-0, Jr. over Dayton Bell (Hoxie) 22-1, So. (MD 12-1)
3rd Place Match
Bentley Montgomery (Smith Center) 16-2, So. over Mason Fuller (Beloit) 7-5, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Drew Bell of Hoxie
2nd Place - Zach Rohrbough of Scott City
3rd Place - Clayton Sumner of Norton
4th Place - Jayden Reed of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
1st Place Match
Drew Bell (Hoxie) 22-0, Jr. over Zach Rohrbough (Scott City) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
Clayton Sumner (Norton) 8-5, So. over Jayden Reed (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 5-5, So. (Fall 4:52)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Drew Bretz of Hoxie
2nd Place - Eric Cain of Oakley
3rd Place - Reece Grafel of Oberlin-Decatur Community
4th Place - Houston Frank of Scott City
1st Place Match
Drew Bretz (Hoxie) 22-0, So. over Eric Cain (Oakley) 11-1, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Reece Grafel (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 15-2, . over Houston Frank (Scott City) 5-7, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Derek Johnson of Hoxie
2nd Place - Garin Cooper of St. Francis
3rd Place - Alex Eskew of Oberlin-Decatur Community
4th Place - Drew Withington of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
1st Place Match
Derek Johnson (Hoxie) 19-0, So. over Garin Cooper (St. Francis) 13-4, Sr. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Alex Eskew (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 6-3, Sr. over Drew Withington (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-6, So. (Dec 9-8)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Urban of Norton
2nd Place - Ryan Shaw of Hoxie
3rd Place - Eddie Hanson of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
4th Place - Tristan Ryburn of Oakley
5th Place - Dylan Fulton of Scott City
6th Place - Ryan Stocker of Smith Center
Round 1
Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 4:49)
Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. over Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 1:49)
Round 2
Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 2:56)
Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. over Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. over Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 2:38)
Round 3
Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. (Fall 3:51)
Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. over Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 3:55)
Round 4
Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 1:42)
Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. over Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 2:26)
Round 5
Garrett Urban (Norton) 13-1, So. over Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 17-5, So. (Fall 1:55)
Eddie Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-5, Sr. over Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 8-7, Jr. (Fall 3:21)
Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 3-6, Sr. over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 5-16, So. (Fall 5:03)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Aidan Baalman of Hoxie
2nd Place - Tate Kadel of Beloit
3rd Place - Kale Wheeler of Scott City
4th Place - Nathan Hrabe of Smith Center
1st Place Match
Aidan Baalman (Hoxie) 23-0, Sr. over Tate Kadel (Beloit) 7-3, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Kale Wheeler (Scott City) 13-5, Jr. over Nathan Hrabe (Smith Center) 13-6, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Prochaska of Beloit
2nd Place - Lance Miller of Scott City
3rd Place - Josh Popp of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
4th Place - Jason Desbien of Smith Center
Round 1
Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 9-1, Sr. over Jason Desbien (Smith Center) 5-13, Fr. (Fall 1:04)
Lance Miller (Scott City) 10-5, Jr. over Josh Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 10-3, So. (Dec 6-4)
Round 2
Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 9-1, Sr. over Lance Miller (Scott City) 10-5, Jr. (Fall 3:21)
Josh Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 10-3, So. over Jason Desbien (Smith Center) 5-13, Fr. (Fall 2:26)
Round 3
Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 9-1, Sr. over Josh Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 10-3, So. (Fall 1:15)
Lance Miller (Scott City) 10-5, Jr. over Jason Desbien (Smith Center) 5-13, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavon Uehlin of Oberlin-Decatur Community
2nd Place - Brennan Walker of Beloit
3rd Place - Jonathan Temaat of Oakley
4th Place - Jake Kirchhoff of Smith Center
5th Place - Kendrick Woody of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
6th Place - Jeffery Nix of Scott City
Round 1
Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:46)
Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. over Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 3:56)
Round 2
Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. over Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 2:46)
Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 5:05)
Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
Round 3
Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. over Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 5:11)
Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 1:05)
Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. over Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
Round 4
Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. over Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 1:52)
Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:30)
Round 5
Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 13-2, Sr. over Brennan Walker (Beloit) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 15-5, Jr. over Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 8-5, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 9-5, Jr. over Jeffery Nix (Scott City) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 3:57)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Donovan Balluch of Hoxie
2nd Place - Cyrus Green of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
3rd Place - Christian Koch of Oakley
4th Place - Luke Franklin of Smith Center
5th Place - Jefferson Otter of Norton
6th Place - Alonso Frances of Scott City
Round 1
Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. over Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. (Dec 5-1)
Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. over Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . (Dec 6-2)
Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Fall 0:49)
Round 2
Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. over Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. (Dec 5-0)
Round 3
Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . over Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. (Dec 6-3)
Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
Round 4
Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. over Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 5:07)
Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . (Fall 0:59)
Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
Round 5
Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 11-3, Sr. over Luke Franklin (Smith Center) 13-7, . (Fall 3:36)
Christian Koch (Oakley) 8-3, Jr. over Alonso Frances (Scott City) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 15-9, Jr. over Jefferson Otter (Norton) 5-11, So. (Fall 1:59)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Sasse of Smith Center
2nd Place - Cameron Konkel of Beloit
3rd Place - Gavin Sproul of Norton
4th Place - Kaden Sekavec of Hoxie
1st Place Match
Jake Sasse (Smith Center) 15-3, So. over Cameron Konkel (Beloit) 8-1, Jr. (Fall 2:44)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Sproul (Norton) 9-1, Sr. over Kaden Sekavec (Hoxie) 9-8, Jr. (Fall 0:25)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabriel Bowers of Scott City
2nd Place - Brandon Baker of Hoxie
3rd Place - Ivan Jirak of Oakley
4th Place - Omar Sanchez of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
5th Place - Colton Haresnape of Smith Center
6th Place - Alex Brown of Norton
Round 1
Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:15)
Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. over Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 0:32)
Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. (Fall 3:21)
Round 2
Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 1:08)
Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. (Fall 0:27)
Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:28)
Round 3
Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. (Fall 0:34)
Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 1:12)
Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. over Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 2:30)
Round 4
Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 1:32)
Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. over Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 0:13)
Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
Round 5
Gabriel Bowers (Scott City) 16-0, Sr. over Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 11-3, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
Ivan Jirak (Oakley) 10-4, Fr. over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 5-7, Jr. (Fall 1:08)
Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-7, Jr. over Alex Brown (Norton) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 1:25)
101 G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Citori Bosserman of Oakley
2nd Place - Sheena Gocela of Hoisington
Round 1
Citori Bosserman (Oakley) 8-1, So. over Sheena Gocela (Hoisington) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 4:17)
Round 2
Citori Bosserman (Oakley) 8-1, So. over Sheena Gocela (Hoisington) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 3:56)
Round 3
This match has not been wrestled yet.
120 G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mikyah Cain of Oakley
2nd Place - Sabrina Todd of Norton
3rd Place - Emily Lovett of Hoisington
Round 1
Sabrina Todd (Norton) 7-3, . over Emily Lovett (Hoisington) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
Round 2
Mikyah Cain (Oakley) 7-1, So. over Sabrina Todd (Norton) 7-3, . (Dec 8-4)
Round 3
Mikyah Cain (Oakley) 7-1, So. over Emily Lovett (Hoisington) 4-3, Jr. (MD 11-1)
138 G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Marissa Porsch of Hoxie
2nd Place - Kaileigh Morrison of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
3rd Place - Hailey Izzarelli of Norton
4th Place - Medora Cooper of Russell
Round 1
Marissa Porsch (Hoxie) 19-1, Jr. over Medora Cooper (Russell) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:14)
Kaileigh Morrison (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-2, Sr. over Hailey Izzarelli (Norton) 4-4, . (Fall 3:03)
Round 2
Marissa Porsch (Hoxie) 19-1, Jr. over Hailey Izzarelli (Norton) 4-4, . (Fall 1:22)
Kaileigh Morrison (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-2, Sr. over Medora Cooper (Russell) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:22)
Round 3
Marissa Porsch (Hoxie) 19-1, Jr. over Kaileigh Morrison (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 6-2, Sr. (MD 8-0)
Hailey Izzarelli (Norton) 4-4, . over Medora Cooper (Russell) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:10)
143 G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tally Wikum of Hoisington
2nd Place - Sydney Boyle of Wakeeney-Trego
3rd Place - Xavia Brenn of Atwood-Rawlins County High School
4th Place - Lyrica Orosco of Hoisington
Round 1
Sydney Boyle (Wakeeney-Trego) 6-2, Sr. over Lyrica Orosco (Hoisington) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:28)
Tally Wikum (Hoisington) 7-0, So. over Xavia Brenn (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 1-7, Fr. (Fall 3:33)
Round 2
Sydney Boyle (Wakeeney-Trego) 6-2, Sr. over Xavia Brenn (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 1-7, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
Tally Wikum (Hoisington) 7-0, So. over Lyrica Orosco (Hoisington) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 1:36)
Round 3
Tally Wikum (Hoisington) 7-0, So. over Sydney Boyle (Wakeeney-Trego) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
Xavia Brenn (Atwood-Rawlins County High School) 1-7, Fr. over Lyrica Orosco (Hoisington) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 5:39)