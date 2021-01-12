Fort Hays State volleyball adds assistant coach

Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State volleyball coach Jessica Wood-Atkins announced Tuesday the hiring of Trevor Sullivan as assistant volleyball coach.

"We are excited to welcome Trevor Sullivan to the FHSU Volleyball staff," Wood-Atkins said. "As a volleyball player, Trevor was recruited out of high school in Illinois to play collegiately at Grand View University as a middle blocker. His coaching has been influenced by some incredible volleyball minds.

"His most recent stint was working in the Coaching Education Department at USA Volleyball while coaching with the nationally ranked volleyball club, Colorado Juniors. I am excited for the perspective and experience he will bring to both recruiting and our front line."

Sullivan, who started his position with Fort Hays State this week, joins the Tigers are two years as the head volleyball coach at Palmer Ridge High School in Monument, Colo. He guided the program to Class 4A state tournament in each year. The Bears were 39-18 in his two seasons at the school and was named the 5A/4A Volleyball Coach of the Year by Gazette Preps after the Bears' reached the state title game in 2019.

Sullivan also served as an assistant for the Colorado Juniors Volleyball Club for two and a half years and has worked in the coaching education department at USA Volleyball.

A native of Oswego, Ill., Sullivan played college volleyball at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, from 2012-2015. He helped the Vikings to a third-place finish at the 2014 NAIA National Men's Volleyball Invitational. GVU went 76-35 in his career as a Viking.

He graduated from Grand View University in 2015 with a degree in health promotion and a concentration in fitness management.