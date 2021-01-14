Fort Hays State women's basketball cruises past Northwest Missouri

The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team hit Northwest Missouri with a quick 11-0 run in the opening minutes and never let the Bearcats back into the game, posting a 74-49 win on Thursday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Whitney Randall led Fort Hays State with 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Jaden Hobbs scored 17 points while dishing out six assists. Freshman post player Olivia Hollenbeck also cracked double figures with 12 points.

Hobbs continued her torrid shooting, hitting four 3-pointers in the first half, including a buzzer-beater that gave the Tigers a 44-24 advantage of that break.

The big lead helped Fort Hays (7-2) gave their bench a solid workload, with every player logging at least seven minutes.

The Tigers finished 25 of 52 from the field, 9 of 20 from 3 and 15 of 18 from the foul line.

Northwest was held to just 33 percent (17 of 51) from the floor.

Mia Stillman was the only Bearcat in double figures with 10.

