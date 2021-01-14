Fort Hays State men's basketball sees upset bid fall short vs. Northwest Missouri

The Fort Hays State men tried their best to overcome their shooting woes, but No. 3 Northwest Missouri State answered a late Tiger rally to hand FHSU a 64-51 loss on Thursday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigers went just 19 of 54 from the field for 35% while going 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

FHSU trailed by 12 early in the second half but fought back to get it tied at 49 with 5:51 left behind a 13-1 run.

But Northwest outscored Fort Hays 15-2 over the last 5:18 of the game, dropping the Tigers to 3-7.

Trevor Hudgins put the Bearcats (7-1) on his back, scoring 29 points, going 10 of 17 from the field 6 of 6 from the line and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists.

Quinten Rock led the Tigers with 12 points and Kaleb Hammeke finished with 11. The Bearcats' turned their defensive attention to FHSU All-MIAA forward Jared Vitztum, who was held to five points on 2 of 8 shooting.

Check back to hdnews.net for more on the game, including comments from FHSU coach Mark Johnson and Hammeke.