Both Tiger basketball games vs. Missouri Western postponed

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State women's basketball game against Missouri Western scheduled for Saturday afternoon (Jan. 16) in Hays is now postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The MWSU women's team will not be able to complete their road trip as well. A reschedule date will be announced at a later time.

Please hold on to your tickets for the rescheduled date of the women's and men's contests vs. Missouri Western that have both been postponed.

Looking ahead, the Tigers go on the road next week to Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State. The next home action for FHSU as it stands right now is January 30 against Nebraska-Kearney.

Keep an eye on fhsuathletics.com for further developments with the FHSU women's schedule in the coming days.