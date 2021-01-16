FHSU wrestling topped by Colorado School of Mines

FHSU Sports Information

The 12th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team fell 31-6 against No. 16 Colorado School of Mines Thursday (Jan. 14). The Tigers are now 0-3 on the year, while Mines moves to 1-0 to start its season.

After the Tigers fell behind 3-0 to start the dual, Mason Turner, the second-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, tied things up with a sudden-victory win at 133 pounds. Turner took an early lead with a takedown and a four-point nearfall before his opponent, Gabriel Martinez, leveled the score in the second period. After neither side managed to score in the third period, Turner took control and secured the winning takedown in the first extra period.

Mines captured the next four matchups, including two pins to go on top 21-3. Sixth-ranked Marty Verhaeghe got the Tigers back on the board with a 3-0 decision at 174 pounds. The senior took an early lead thanks to a first-period takedown and was awarded a penalty point in the final period to put the win on ice.

Mines came away with wins via decision in the final three bouts of the day, including a narrow 12-11 win for Nolan Funk over Tereus Henry at 197 pounds. Funk led 8-1 after the first period before Henry managed four takedowns and one two-point nearfall to close the gap before time ran out.

The Tigers and Orediggers also battled in 10 extra matches, with Tony Caldwell and Caleb Willis coming away with wins for the Tigers.

Fort Hays State returns to the mat Sunday (Jan. 17) when they travel to Wichita for the Jet Duals. Action is set to begin at 9 a.m.

#16 Colorado School of Mines 31, #12 Fort Hays State 6

125 — Jake Stogdill (CSM) over Broderick Green (FHSU) (Dec 7-3)

133 — #2 Mason Turner (FHSU) over Gabriel Martinez (CSM) (SV-1 8-6)

141 —| Wesley Rayburn (CSM) over Rhett Edmonson (FHSU) (Dec 2-0)

149 — Noah Ottum (CSM) over Josh Lenker (FHSU) (Fall 1:39)

157 — Carter Noehre (CSM) over Anthony Scantlin (FHSU) (Dec 2-0)

165 — #8 Skyler Lykins (CSM) over Nick Lucas (FHSU) (Fall 3:38)

174 — #6 Marty Verhaeghe (FHSU) over Kevin Kearns (CSM) (Dec 3-0)

184 — #6 Anderson Salisbury (CSM) over Clint Herrick (FHSU) (Dec 6-0)

197 — Nolan Funk (CSM) over Tereus Henry (FHSU) (Dec 12-11)

285 — #5 Weston Hunt (CSM) over #10 A.J. Cooper (FHSU) (Dec 4-2)

CSM lost one team point due to an unsportsmanlike bench

Extra Matches

125 — Christian Lopez (CSM) over Rhett Koppes (FHSU) (MD 18-7)

125 — Tyler Krause (CSM) over Colin Cole (FHSU) (Fall 0:57)

141 — Teague Dilbeck (CSM) over Rhett Edmonson (FHSU) (Dec 9-5)

149 — Zachary Krause (CSM) over Josh Lenker (FHSU) (Fall 1:25)

157 — Jackson Damenti (CSM) over Cody Hicks (FHSU) (TF 17-2 4:35)

157 — Tristian David (CSM) over Kadin Heacock (FHSU) (Fall 1:25)

174 — Levi Farris (CSM) over Clint Herrick (FHSU) (Dec 5-2)

174 — Ryan Fidel (CSM) over #6 Marty Verhaeghe (FHSU) (Dec 9-8)

285 — Tony Caldwell (FHSU) over Michael True (CSM) (Dec 3-2)

285 — Caleb Willis (FHSU) over Anthony Atria (CSM) (Dec 10-6)