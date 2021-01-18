Monarch boys roll past Smith Center in first round of MCL Tourney

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys cruised to a 75-39 win against Smith Center to open the Mid-Continent League Tournament on Saturday in Stockton.

Gavin Unrein scored a career-high 17 points for TMP while Jackson Schulte added 16 and Dylan Werth chipped in 11.

TMP will play Norton in the MCL Tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Monday in Norton.

The other first-round boys MCL Tournament games saw Hill City beat Russell 53-45, Oakley top Stockton 45-35 and Phillipsburg take a 60-44 win over Plainville.

On the girls side in the first round, Hoxie edged Hill City 32-29, Norton rolled past Stockton 72-24, Oakley beat Russell 46-38 and Smith Center dominated in a 70-11 win over Plainville.