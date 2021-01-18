Tiger wrestling dominates Emmanuel College, 41-6

FHSU Sports Information

WICHITA — The 12th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team picked up its first win of the season in convincing fashion Sunday during the Jet Duals, besting Emmanuel College 41-6.

Fort Hays State won nine of the 10 matchups, including six bonus-point wins. The Tigers are now 1-3 on the year, while the Lions dip to 0-8 this season.

Wrestling in a dual for the first time in his collegiate career, Rhett Koppes got the Tigers going with a 6-2 decision at 125 pounds. Second-ranked Mason Turner followed with a first-period pin, his second pin of the season.

Rhett Edmonson picked up his first collegiate win at 141 pounds with a 7-2 decision. The freshman fell behind 2-0 after the first period, but rallied with seven points in the final period after a takedown and a four-point nearfall.

The Lions cut the lead in half at 149 pounds with a pin before the Tigers regained control for the rest of the contest. Anthony Scantlin recorded another third-period comeback at 157 pounds, scoring all eight of his points in the final period of an 8-0 major decision.

Cody Hicks and sixth-ranked Marty Verhaeghe followed with back-to-back technical falls, all but securing the victory for the Tigers. Hicks racked up three takedowns and eight nearfall points in a 15-0 victory before Verhaeghe tallied three takedowns and 10 nearfall points in a 16-1 win.

Clint Herrick picked up his first win of the season at 184 pounds, fighting his way to an 11-4 decision thanks in large part to a four-point nearfall in the second period.

Tereus Henry made quick work of his opponent at 197 pounds, recording a takedown just four seconds into the match. The redshirt-sophomore picked up three separate four counts before recording the pin in just 1:26. No. 10-ranked A.J. Cooper wrapped up the contest with a win via forfeit at 285 pounds.

Multiple Tigers also participated in extra matches. Those results will be published when available.

The Tigers wrap up their non-conference schedule next Sunday when they travel north to Kearney, Neb. for the Midwest Duals. Opponents and start times are to be determined. Stay tuned to fhsuathletics.com and follow @fhsuathletics and @FHSUWrestling on social media for all the latest schedule updates.

No. 12 Fort Hays State 41, Emmanuel College 6

125 — Rhett Koppes (FHSU) over Tyler Snowden (EC) Dec 6-2

133 — No. 2 Mason Turner (FHSU) over Allen Stone (EC) Fall 1:33

141 — Rhett Edmonson (FHSU) over Nicholas Volies (EC) Dec 7-2

149 — Dalton Flint (EC) over Josh Lenker (FHSU) Fall 3:00

157 — Anthony Scantlin (FHSU) over Jesse Dejames (EC) Maj 8-0

165 — Cody Hicks (FHSU) over Jesse Dejames (EC) TF 15-0

174 — No. 6 Marty Verhaeghe (FHSU) over Myles Williams (EC) TF 16-1

184 — Clint Herrick (FHSU) over Markis Hill (EC) Dec 11-4

197 — Tereus Henry (FHSU) over Hayden Snowden (EC) Fall 1:26

285 — No. 10 A.J. Cooper (FHSU) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit