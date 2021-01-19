Jackson Schulte fires TMP basketball into MCL semis

Hays Daily News

Jackson Schulte’s sharpshooting helped send the Monarch boys into the Mid-Continent League Tournament semifinals.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian senior guard scored a game-high 23 points and hit a key 3-pointer late to help the Monarchs take a 44-41 road win in Monday's MCL tourney quarterfinal at Norton.

Norton led 35-33 at the start of the fourth quarter but TMP used a 10-2 spurt to take control. The run included a trey from Schulte that put the Monarchs up four with just over two minutes left.

The No. 5-seeded Bluejays had a chance to tie it up in the closing seconds after a TMP missed free throw with 5 seconds left, but Norton missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

Dylan Werth joined Schulte in double figures with 10 points.

No. 4-seeded TMP will play top-seeded Hoxie in Friday’s MCL tourney semifinals at Ellis. The Indians took a 60-54 win over the Monarchs last week. Hoxie survived an upset bid from Hill City 53-51 on Monday in Hoxie.

Trego beat Phillipsburg 57-48 and Ellis rolled to a 50-29 win over Ellis in Monday’s other quarterfinals. Russell beat Smith Center 67-45 and Stockton took a 53-45 win over Plainville in Monday’s consolation bracket games.

Nolan Jueneman paced Norton with 16 while Ryan Schrum scored 10.

TMP 44, NORTON 41

TMP;8;10;15;11;—;44

Norton;9;11;15;6;—;41

TMP — Schulte 23, Seib 3, Werth 10, Wentling 4, Harris 2, Brown 2.

Norton — Jueneman 16, Harding 8, Schrum 10, Anderson 2, Ruder 1, Jones 2, Hawks 2-2.