Hays High boys ranked No. 1 in 5A

Hays Daily News

After being surprisingly absent from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association preseason rankings, the Hays High boys now sit atop Class 5A.

The Indians assumed the No. 1 spot after being ranked third heading into the holiday break.

Hays is 8-0 entering this week’s Colby Invitational, which starts Thursday.

Salina South, which will be in the same sub-state as Hays High, is ranked No. 3 in 5A.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls (7-2) entered the rankings, claiming the No. 9 spot in Class 3A.

The Phillipsburg girls retained the No. 4 spot in 3A. Goodland was tabbed eighth in 3A.

The WaKeeney-Trego girls dropped one spot to No. 5 in 2A.

The Hoxie boys held on to the top spot in 2A boys. Ellis slipped three spots to No. 10 in 2A boys.

Other girls area teams represented include Osborne (sixth in 1A Division I), Quinter (eighth in 1A Division I ) and Sylvan-Lucas (ninth in 1A Division 1A) and Golden Plains (third in 1A Division II).

On the 1A Division I boys side, Sylvan-Lucas is ranked ninth and Osborne 10th.

The Cheylin boys are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A Division II while St. Francis is fourth, Natoma fifth, Logan-Palco seventh and Wheatland-Grinnell eighth.

KBCA RANKINGS

GIRLS

6A

1. Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission NW

3. Shawnee Mission West

4. Dodge City

5. Washburn Rural

6. Olathe North

7. Derby

8. Wichita Heights

9. Blue Valley

10. Blue Valley North

5A

1. Andover Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Maize

4. Salina Central

5. Lansing

6. Pittsburg

7. KC - Piper

8. Goddard Eisenhower

9. Bishop Carroll

10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. Nickerson

3. Clay Center

4. McPherson

5. Louisburg

6. Labette County

7. Andale

8. Circle

9. Clearwater

10. Wellington

3A

1. Cheney

2. Halstead

3. Nemaha Central

4. Phillipsburg

5. Hugoton

6. Sabetha

7. Osage City

8. Goodland

9. Hays – Thomas More Prep

10. Eureka

2A

1. Sterling

2. Spearville

3. Garden Plain

4. Valley Heights

5. Trego Community

6. West Elk

7. Erie

8. Northern Heights

9. Elkhart

10. Moundridge

1A Division l

1. Olpe

2. Norwich

3. Burlingame

4. Pretty Prairie

5. Lebo

6. Osborne

7. Holton-Jackson Heights

8. Quinter

9. Sylvan-Lucas

10. Montezuma-South Gray

1A Division ll

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Golden Plains

4. Cunningham

5. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton

6. Hutchinson-Central Christian

7. McPherson-Elyria Christian

8. Waverly

9. Wetmore

10. St. Paul

BOYS

6A

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Lawrence

3. Blue Valley North

4. Haysville - Campus

5. Lawrence Free State

6. Olathe South

7. Shawnee Mission South

8. Wichita Northwest

9. Washburn Rural

10. Shawnee Mission NW

5A

1. Hays

2. Topeka West

3. Salina South

4. Maize

5. Andover

6. De Soto

7. Valley Center

8. Bishop Carroll

9. Basehor-Linwood

10. Lansing

4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. Mulvane

3. Buhler

4. Augusta

5. Louisburg

6. Parsons

7. McPherson

8. Tonganoxie

9. Wamego

10. Rose Hill

3A

1. Hesston

2. Wichita Collegiate

3. Lakin

4. Cheney

5. St. Mary’s

6. Royal Valley

7. Haven

8. Rock Creek

9. Hoisington

10. Holcomb

2A

1. Hoxie

2. Lyndon

3. Erie

4. Berean Academy

5. Sterling

6. Hillsboro

7. Hutchinson-Trinity

8. Garden Plain

9. Belle Plaine

10. Ellis

1A Division l

1. Little River

2. Montezuma-South Gray

3. Olpe

4. Lebo

5. Meade

6. Clifton-Clyde

7. Centralia

8. Macksville

9. Sylvan-Lucas

10. Osborne

1A Division ll

1. Attica

2. Cheylin

3. Hanover

4. St. Francis

5. Natoma

6. Peabody-Burns

7. Logan-Palco

8. Wheatland-Grinnell

9. Axtell

10. Western Plains/Healy