Hays High boys ranked No. 1 in 5A
After being surprisingly absent from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association preseason rankings, the Hays High boys now sit atop Class 5A.
The Indians assumed the No. 1 spot after being ranked third heading into the holiday break.
Hays is 8-0 entering this week’s Colby Invitational, which starts Thursday.
Salina South, which will be in the same sub-state as Hays High, is ranked No. 3 in 5A.
The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls (7-2) entered the rankings, claiming the No. 9 spot in Class 3A.
The Phillipsburg girls retained the No. 4 spot in 3A. Goodland was tabbed eighth in 3A.
The WaKeeney-Trego girls dropped one spot to No. 5 in 2A.
The Hoxie boys held on to the top spot in 2A boys. Ellis slipped three spots to No. 10 in 2A boys.
Other girls area teams represented include Osborne (sixth in 1A Division I), Quinter (eighth in 1A Division I ) and Sylvan-Lucas (ninth in 1A Division 1A) and Golden Plains (third in 1A Division II).
On the 1A Division I boys side, Sylvan-Lucas is ranked ninth and Osborne 10th.
The Cheylin boys are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A Division II while St. Francis is fourth, Natoma fifth, Logan-Palco seventh and Wheatland-Grinnell eighth.
KBCA RANKINGS
GIRLS
6A
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission NW
3. Shawnee Mission West
4. Dodge City
5. Washburn Rural
6. Olathe North
7. Derby
8. Wichita Heights
9. Blue Valley
10. Blue Valley North
5A
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Salina Central
5. Lansing
6. Pittsburg
7. KC - Piper
8. Goddard Eisenhower
9. Bishop Carroll
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. Nickerson
3. Clay Center
4. McPherson
5. Louisburg
6. Labette County
7. Andale
8. Circle
9. Clearwater
10. Wellington
3A
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Phillipsburg
5. Hugoton
6. Sabetha
7. Osage City
8. Goodland
9. Hays – Thomas More Prep
10. Eureka
2A
1. Sterling
2. Spearville
3. Garden Plain
4. Valley Heights
5. Trego Community
6. West Elk
7. Erie
8. Northern Heights
9. Elkhart
10. Moundridge
1A Division l
1. Olpe
2. Norwich
3. Burlingame
4. Pretty Prairie
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Holton-Jackson Heights
8. Quinter
9. Sylvan-Lucas
10. Montezuma-South Gray
1A Division ll
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Golden Plains
4. Cunningham
5. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton
6. Hutchinson-Central Christian
7. McPherson-Elyria Christian
8. Waverly
9. Wetmore
10. St. Paul
BOYS
6A
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Blue Valley North
4. Haysville - Campus
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Olathe South
7. Shawnee Mission South
8. Wichita Northwest
9. Washburn Rural
10. Shawnee Mission NW
5A
1. Hays
2. Topeka West
3. Salina South
4. Maize
5. Andover
6. De Soto
7. Valley Center
8. Bishop Carroll
9. Basehor-Linwood
10. Lansing
4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. Mulvane
3. Buhler
4. Augusta
5. Louisburg
6. Parsons
7. McPherson
8. Tonganoxie
9. Wamego
10. Rose Hill
3A
1. Hesston
2. Wichita Collegiate
3. Lakin
4. Cheney
5. St. Mary’s
6. Royal Valley
7. Haven
8. Rock Creek
9. Hoisington
10. Holcomb
2A
1. Hoxie
2. Lyndon
3. Erie
4. Berean Academy
5. Sterling
6. Hillsboro
7. Hutchinson-Trinity
8. Garden Plain
9. Belle Plaine
10. Ellis
1A Division l
1. Little River
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Lebo
5. Meade
6. Clifton-Clyde
7. Centralia
8. Macksville
9. Sylvan-Lucas
10. Osborne
1A Division ll
1. Attica
2. Cheylin
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Natoma
6. Peabody-Burns
7. Logan-Palco
8. Wheatland-Grinnell
9. Axtell
10. Western Plains/Healy