Smith Center edges TMP girls in MCL quarterfinals

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls dropped a 47-44 decision to Smith Center in Tuesday’s Mid Continent League Tournament quarterfinal at Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

The Monarchs were within a point inside the final minute but couldn’t capitalize on opportunities to take the lead.

Smith Center grabbed three offensive rebounds off missed free throws down the stretch to eat away time. Camryn Hutchinson made one of two foul shots with 1.5 seconds left to make it a 3-point game. After calling timeout, TMP (7-2) attempted a long inbounds pass but was unable to get off a heave before time expired.

Emilee Lane scored 22 points for the Monarchs while Sophia Balthazor and Jaci VonLintel added 12 and 10, respectively.

Smith Center led 21-17 at halftime and led by as much as eight in the second half before TMP rallied to get within a point.

Maile Hrabe led Smith Center (7-2) with 13 while Tallon Rentschler scored 12.

The Monarchs will move to the consolation bracket in the MCL Tournament with the loss. They will face No. 2 seed Trego on Thursday in Plainville after the Golden Eagles were knocked off by Hoxie, 36-32, on Tuesday.