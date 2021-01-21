Hays High boys basketball cruises past Ulysses in Orange & Black opener

Hays Daily News

The Hays High boys basketball team rolled past Ulysses Thursday afternoon in its opener of the Orange & Black Classic at Colby, taking a 76-35 victory in the Community Building.

Hays High, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, improved to 9-0. The Indians shot 61 percent from the field in the first half to take a 47-14 lead at the break.

Dalyn Schwarz led Hays High with 19 points, Jace Linenberger scored 15 and Wes Oakley added 12 off the bench. Lance Walker hit five 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 23 points for Ulysses (3-6).