Emilee Lane scores 26 in TMP win over Trego

Emilee Lane scored a career-high 26 points to power the Thomas More Prep-Marian girls to a 47-40 win over WaKeeney-Trego in the consolation semifinals of the Mid-Continent League tournament on Thursday night at Plainville.

The Monarchs (8-2) will play Ellis at noon on Saturday at WaKeeney in the fifth-place game.

Sophia Balthazor scored nine points on three 3 pointers for the Monarchs.

Lili Shubert put up 27 points for Trego (8-3).

Trego will play Oakley at 10 a.m. on Saturday in WaKeeney for seventh place.

Ellis beat Oakley 43-29 on Friday in the other consolation semifinal.

Russell beat Hill City 67-57 in overtime for ninth place. Stockton took a 50-41 win against Plainville on Thursday to take 11th place.