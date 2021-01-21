Hays High girls drop Orange & Black Classic opener

The Hays Daily News

A scoring run to end the first half and another to start the second half was too much to overcome for the Hays High girls basketball team Thursday night. Goodland, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, won 54-41 over HHS in first-round action in the Colby High School gym at the 36th annual Orange & Black Classic.

Goodland (8-1), went on a 10-0 run to end the first half to take a 34-17 lead. After Hays High (2-7) scored first to open the second half, Goodland scored the next 10 points to take a 44-19 lead.

Sophomore Telexa Weeter, the Cowgirls’ leading scorer on the season at 21 points per game, led Goodland with 15 points, and sophomore Lindsey Cure scored 12. Sophomore Carly Lang led Hays High with 13 points and junior Ashlynn Flax added 10.

Hays High will play Osborne at 3 p.m. Friday at Colby High School in the consolation semifinals.