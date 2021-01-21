MIAA Tournament to be held at campus sites

MIAA Sports Information

The MIAA has announced changes to the 2020-21 men's and women's basketball tournament championships, presented by Citizens Bank. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor events in Kansas City, the association will be moving all three rounds of the men's and women's tournaments to campus sites.

The top eight men's and women's teams during the regular season will advance to the postseason tournaments. The adjusted format and schedule will be announced at a later date.

Brackets and matchups will be released on the MIAA site on Saturday, Feb. 27, using an MIAA weighted formula to determine standings and seeds for the tournaments.