FHSU women's track and field posts 13 top-three finishes in Topeka

FHSU Sports Information

TOPEKA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's track and field team recorded one provisional performance, captured three event victories and placed 13 in the top 3 at Saturday's Washburn All-Kansas Invite (Jan. 23). The Tigers totaled 143 points in the team competition to finish in first place.

Freshman Alexandra Hart again cleared the NCAA Division II provisional threshold, winning the high jump competition after clearing the 5-6.50 bar on her third attempt. Returning All-American Summer Kragel placed third in the event after clearing a height of 5-1.25.

Emily Salmans took home first place in the 800m run after posting a season-best time of 2:18.45. Faith Little was third to cross the line in 2:20.72.

Brooke Navarro led a trio of Tigers that swept the podium in the 3000m run, posting a time of 10:38.62. Abigail Stewart (10:57.92) and Mya Navarro (11:40.32) placed second and third, respectively.

Mattie Rossi finished third in the finals of the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.20. Rossi also placed second in the long jump after clearing a personal-best distance of 17-11.00.

Lyric Holman finished third in the 400m dash after crossing the line in 59.89. Gretchen Kuffel earned a third-place finish in the mile run after turning in a time of 5:20.90 in her first collegiate race.

The 4x400m relay team of Rossi, Salmans, Holman and Taylor Savolt teamed up for a second-place finish, completing the race in 3:57.93.

Paris Wolf placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 35-5.75.

The Tigers will continue their season next week when they sent athletes to a pair of meets. FHSU will send some back to Topeka on Friday (Jan. 29) for the Washburn Open while the remainder of the team heads north to Kearney, Neb. on Saturday (Jan. 30) for the UNK Charlie Foster Classic.

Full FHSU Results

60m Dash Prelims

3rd - Lyric Holman - 7.84

16th - Tori Poe - 8.20

18th - Chloe Stanley - 8.32

24th - Layne Needham - 8.60

60m Dash Finals

4th - Lyric Holman - 7.82

60m Hurdles Prelims

3rd - Mattie Rossi - 9.19

6th - Taylor Savolt - 9.40

7th - Chloe Stanley - 9.47

8th - Layne Needham - 9.55

60m Hurdles Finals

3rd - Mattie Rossi - 9.20

5th - Chloe Stanley - 9.38

6th - Taylor Savolt - 9.39

8th - Layne Needham - 9.53

200m Dash

9th - Tori Poe - 27.22

400m Dash

3rd - Lyric Holman - 59.89

6th - Layne Needham - 1:01.36

17th - Chloe Stanley - 1:04.88

800m Run

1st - Emily Salmans - 2:18.45

3rd - Faith Little - 2:20.72

6th - Carson Pierce - 2:29.45

Mile Run

3rd - Gretchen Kuffel - 5:20.90

7th - Carson Pierce - 5:20.88

3,000m Run

1st - Brooke Navarro - 10:38.62

2nd - Abigail Stewart - 10:57.92

3rd - Mya Navarro - 11:40.32

-- - Gretchen Kuffel - DNF

4x400m Relay

2nd - Mattie Rossi, Emily Salmans, Lyric Holman, Taylor Savolt - 3:57.93

High Jump

1st - Alexandra Hart - 5-6.50

3rd - Summer Kragel - 5-1.25

Long Jump

2nd - Mattie Rossi - 17-11.00

4th - Taylor Savolt - 17-8.25

5th - Paris Wolf - 16-11.25

11th - Ellie Dusselier - 14-9.25

Triple Jump

2nd - Paris Wolf - 35-5.75

Pole Vault

8th - Taylor Linn - 11-0.25

Weight Throw

4th - Laurel Haley - 47-8.50

11th - Julia Wagner - Foul

Bold indicates NCAA DII provisional mark