FHSU men's track and field picks up three wins at Washburn

FHSU Sports Information

TOPEKA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State men's track and field team took home three first-place finishes and placed seven in the top three alongside one provisional performance in Saturday's Washburn All-Kansas Open (Jan. 23).

Ryan Stanley took first place in the pole vault after soaring over the 16-6.75 bar on his second attempt. The jump propelled the two-time All-American to fourth on the national performance chart.

Lucas Broxterman won the high jump competition after clearing a height of 6-6.25. Ethan Lang took home first place in the 800m run after posting a personal-best time of 1:54.72. Aaron Mangan was close behind in third with a time of 1:55.30.

After posting the sixth-fastest time in the 60m dash prelims, Philip Landrum turned in a third-place finish in the finals with a time of 7.02. Grant Bradley placed third in his first collegiate race, completing the mile run in 4:15.66.

The 4x400m relay team of Trever Medina, Lang, Kaden Wren and Mangan combined for a time of 3:23.87, good for third place.

The Tigers will continue their season next week when they sent athletes to a pair of meets. FHSU will send some back to Topeka on Friday (Jan. 29) for the Washburn Open while the remainder of the team heads north to Kearney, Neb. on Saturday (Jan. 30) for the UNK Charlie Foster Classic.

Full FHSU Results

60m Dash Prelims

6th - Philip Landrum - 7.08

60m Dash Finals

3rd - Philip Landrum - 7.02

60m Hurdles Prelims

10th - Matthew Pieper - 8.79

14th - Sabino Medrano - 9.22

15th - Jack Pakkebier - 9.22

22nd - Nolan Churchman - 9.69

200m Dash

5th - Philip Landrum - 22.30

19th - Matthew Pieper - 23.15

21st - Nolan Churchman - 23.26

22nd - Jama Gleue - 23.26

25th - Hayden Albright - 23.37

26th - Jack Pakkebier - 23.43

31st - Taivian Creamer - 23.70

400m Dash

9th - Jack Pakkebier - 50.53

16th - Jama Gleue - 51.60

18th - Nolan Churchman - 51.94

20th - Taivian Creamer - 52.30

22nd - Hayden Albright - 52.81

800m Run

1st - Ethan Lang - 1:54.72

3rd - Aaron Mangan - 1:55.30

4th - Kaden Wren - 1:55.91

5th - Trever Medina - 1:57.31

14th - Isaac Radke - 2:02.91

Mile Run

3rd - Grant Bradley - 4:15.66

10th - Ethan Fisher - 4:31.48

17th - Asher Molina - 4:49.74

3000m Run

5th - Joshua Doria - 8:46.98

6th - Robbie Schmidt - 8:48.13

4x400m Relay

3rd - Trever Medina, Ethan Lang, Kaden Wren, Aaron Mangan - 3:23.87

High Jump

1st - Lucas Broxterman - 6-6.25

4th - Dayton Williams - 6-4.25

8th - Blayne Godshall - 6-2.25

Pole Vault

1st - Ryan Stanley - 16-6.75

5th - Mark Faber - 15-4.25

7th - Matthew Pieper - 13-4.50

Bold indicates NCAA DII provisional mark