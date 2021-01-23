Hays High boys break away from Garden City; HHS girls handle Osborne

Hays Daily News

The Hays High boys basketball team rolled past Garden City 64-42 in Friday’s semifinals of Colby’s 36th annual Orange & Black Classic to advance to Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game against Colby.

The Indians led 14-6 after the first quarter and 34-13 at halftime. HHS increased the lead to 56-28 after three quarters. A continuous clock was used for most of the final period.

Hays High (10-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, placed four players in double figures, led by junior forward Jace Linenberger’s 13 points. Garden City, shorthanded without five players from the teams’ first meeting this season, got a game-high 16 points from senior forward Chris Grant.

On Thursday, Hays High cruised Ulysses in its opener of the Orange & Black Classic, taking a 76-35 victory in the Community Building.

The Indians shot 61% from the field in the first half to take a 47-14 lead at the break. Dalyn Schwarz led Hays High with 19 points, Linenberger scored 15 and Wes Oakley added 12 off the bench. Lance Walker hit five 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 23 points for Ulysses (3-6).

HHS girls bounce back vs. Osborne

The Hays High girls basketball team led from start to finish in Friday afternoon’s consolation bracket semifinals of the Orange & Black Classic to claim a 53-28 win over Osborne at Colby High School.

The Indians held the Bulldogs scoreless in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 14-0. Junior forward Aleyia Ruder led Hays High (3-7) with 14 points. Osborne dropped to 6-4.

On Thursday, a scoring run to end the first half and another to start the second half was too much to overcome for the Hays High girls basketball team. Goodland, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, won 54-41 over HHS in first-round action in the Colby High School gym.

Goodland, went on a 10-0 run to end the first half to take a 34-17 lead. After Hays High (2-7) scored first to open the second half, Goodland scored the next 10 points to take a 44-19 lead.

Sophomore Telexa Weeter, the Cowgirls’ leading scorer on the season at 21 points per game, led Goodland with 15 points, and sophomore Lindsey Cure scored 12. Sophomore Carly Lang led Hays High with 13 points and junior Ashlynn Flax added 10.

Hays High will play Osborne at 3 p.m. Friday at Colby High School in the consolation semifinals.