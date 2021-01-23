TMP boys take 3rd in MCL tourney

Special to Hays Daily News

In Friday’s semifinals of the Mid-Continent League tournament, the Thomas More Prep-Marian boys basketball team got off to a fast start against Hoxie, but could not close the deal. That wasn’t a problem in Saturday’s third-place game, as the Monarchs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in claiming a 68-38 victory over Ellis in the Railroaders’ home gym.

“Something we’ve been working on, get that fast start, because we’ve struggled on the other side of it,” TMP coach Bill Meagher said. “Part of it (against Hoxie) was just that mental edge. We got a good lead against Hoxie, think we let off just a little bit.”

Against Ellis, TMP hit the Railers with a 12-2 spurt to start the game and led 18-8 after the first quarter. It was more of the same in the second period. The Monarchs outscored Ellis 21-9 to take a 39-17 halftime lead.

“Tonight, I thought our guys did a good job of just continuing to be aggressive all the way to the final buzzer,” Meagher said. “We don’t think we’ve played up to our ability on offense. Tonight was one of our better offensive outings.”

Senior guard Jackson Schulte, who swished four 3-pointers in the first half, scored 16 of his game-high 18 points before the break.

TMP (8-3) doubled the score on Ellis (8-3) after three quarters at 56-28. Most of the fourth quarter was played with a continuous clock.

Sophomore forward Dylan Werth scored 14 points for TMP and senior guard Lucas Lang added 13. Ellis got 11 points from Daniel Eck and 10 from Tyson Jimenez.