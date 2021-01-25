FHSU women's basketball at Nebraska-Kearney moved to Thursday

Hays Daily News

HAYS, Kan. - Due to the winter storm in the area, Tuesday's Fort Hays State women's basketball road game at Nebraska-Kearney has been rescheduled to Thursday, January 28 inside the UNK Health and Sports Center. First tip in the women's-only contest remains scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Tigers and Lopers were originally slated to play in Kearney on December 5, but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. The teams will turn around and play their originally scheduled contest in Hays on Saturday (Jan. 30) beginning at 2 p.m. with the men's game to follow.

This is the 95th meeting all-time between FHSU and UNK. The Tigers hold a 56-38 lead in the series, including wins in 17 of the last 20 meetings. FHSU has played and defeated UNK more often than any other program.

The Lopers, currently ranked No. 4 in the D2SIDA national media poll, head into the week atop the MIAA standings at 12-0. At 9-2 on the year, Fort Hays State currently sits in third in the conference standings, one-half game behind Central Missouri and two games back of the Lopers.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday morning (Jan. 27) at 9 a.m. via the following link. The Health & Sports Center will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Ticket sales will only be available in advance, no tickets will be available at the gate.