FHSU women's basketball at Nebraska-Kearney moved to Thursday

HAYS, Kan. - Due to the winter storm in the area, Tuesday's Fort Hays State women's basketball road game at Nebraska-Kearney has been rescheduled to Thursday, January 28 inside the UNK Health and Sports Center. First tip in the women's-only contest remains scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Jessie Sallach puts up a layup earlier this season. FHSU's road game vs. Nebraska-Kearney has been pushed back two days to Thursday.

The Tigers and Lopers were originally slated to play in Kearney on December 5, but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. The teams will turn around and play their originally scheduled contest in Hays on Saturday (Jan. 30) beginning at 2 p.m. with the men's game to follow.

This is the 95th meeting all-time between FHSU and UNK. The Tigers hold a 56-38 lead in the series, including wins in 17 of the last 20 meetings. FHSU has played and defeated UNK more often than any other program.

The Lopers, currently ranked No. 4 in the D2SIDA national media poll, head into the week atop the MIAA standings at 12-0. At 9-2 on the year, Fort Hays State currently sits in third in the conference standings, one-half game behind Central Missouri and two games back of the Lopers.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday morning (Jan. 27) at 9 a.m. via the following link. The Health & Sports Center will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Ticket sales will only be available in advance, no tickets will be available at the gate.