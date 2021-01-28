FHSU track and field competes in Topeka, Kearney this weekend

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State track and field teams will send student-athletes to a pair of meets this weekend, beginning with the Washburn Open Friday (Jan. 29) in Topeka, Kan. followed by the UNK Charlie Foster Classic on Saturday (Jan. 30) in Kearney, Neb.

Fan attendance will not be permitted at either meet.

Three Tigers are set to compete in the 5,000m run at the Washburn Open alongside two distance medley relay teams and one long jumper. The long jump competition is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the running events to follow at 6 p.m.

Saturday's schedule begins with field events at 11 a.m. with action on the track beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The women's team enters the week ranked 18th in the initial USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Indoor National Rating Index and eighth in the central region while the men currently sit in 21st nationally and fifth in the region.

Fort Hays State already has five individuals on the national performance chart with NCAA Division II provisional marks, including four that rank in the top 10.