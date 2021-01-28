FHSU wrestling wraps up home schedule this weekend

Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State wrestling team wraps up its home schedule this weekend with a pair of conference duals. The Tigers open the weekend Friday (Jan. 29) against Central Missouri at 7 p.m. before hosting No. 23 Newman on Sunday (Jan. 31) at 2 p.m.

Mason Turner, Marty Verhaeghe and A.J. Cooper lead the Tigers with six wins each this season. Four of Cooper's wins have come via pin, tied for fourth-most in Division II. Turner is close behind with three pins, tied for sixth-most nationally. Turner and Tereus Henry are both tied for third in Division II with two technical fall victories. Five of Verhaeghe's six wins this season have been bonus-point wins, including two pins, one technical fall and two major decisions.

Fort Hays State is 34-23-1 all-time against Central Missouri, including wins in each of the last 12 duals. The Tigers hold a 13-1 lead in the all-time series with Newman, including a perfect 7-0 record at home.

Central Missouri is 0-4 in dual competition this season, including an 0-1 mark in conference action. Reigning MIAA Athlete of the Week John Ridle leads the Mules with a perfect 4-0 record this season.

Newman enters the week 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the MIAA. The Jets have two individuals nationally ranked, including No. 3 Kameron Frame at 165 pounds and No. 12 Tyler Lawley at 141 pounds.

#19 Fort Hays State Projected Lineup

125 | #2 Mason Turner (6-1)

133 | Broderick Green (0-6)

141 | Rhett Edmonson (2-4)

149 | Cole Zebley (1-1)

157 | Anthony Scantlin (3-3)

165 | Cody Hicks (3-5)

174 | Marty Verhaeghe (6-2)

184 | Clint Herrick (1-6)

197 | Tereus Henry (5-2)

285 | #9 A.J. Cooper (6-1)

Central Missouri Projected Lineup

125 | Trevor Wishne (1-3)

133 | Open

141 | Open

149 | Open

157 | John Ridle (4-0) OR Emmett Kuntz (1-0)

165 | Cole Hatfield (0-2)

174 | Bryce Faworski (0-2) OR Zion Vazquez (0-2)

184 | Jack Goin (0-4)

197 | Joe Brady (0-4)

285 | Open

#23 Newman Projected Lineup

125 | JJ Gilbert (3-4)

133 | Jake Patch (0-2)

141 | #12 Tyler Lawley (5-3)

149 | Brecken Phipps (1-2)

157 | Baylor Smith (3-3)

165 | #3 Kameron Frame (5-1)

174 | JD Johnson (3-2) OR Noah Perkins (1-1)

184 | Nate Panagakis (4-3)

197 | Ivan Balavage (3-4)

285 | Jake Stoneberger (3-4)