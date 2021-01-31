FHSU men's track and field wins three in Kearney

Hays Daily News

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Fort Hays State men's track and field team recorded one NCAA Division II provisional mark and took home first place in three events at Saturday's UNK Charlie Foster Classic (Jan. 30).

Ryan Stanley again took home first place in the pole vault, clearing a season-best 16-7.25 and improving his provisional mark in the process. Stanley currently sits in sixth on the national performance chart after winning the pole vault competition for the third time in three tries this season.

Philip Landrum placed first in the 60m dash, crossing the line in 7.00. He later finished fourth in the 400m dash with a time of 53.10.

Freshman Asher Molina won the 3,000m run with a time of 8:53.40 in his first time running the event at the collegiate level.

The Tigers had a trio of second-place finishes in field events, including Lucas Broxterman in the high jump (6-6.00), Matthew Pieper in the long jump (21-10.75) and Mark Faber in the pole vault (15-7.25).

Cole Diffenbaugh placed third in the 60m dash with a time of 7.25, while Trever Medina was third in the 800m run after crossing the line in 1:56.74, less than four seconds off the provisional pace.

The Tigers are scheduled to return to action next weekend at Wichita State's Herm Wilson Invitational (Feb. 4-5). Multis will open the weekend on Friday before the rest of the squad competes on Saturday.

Full FHSU Results

60m Dash

1st - Philip Landrum - 7.00

3rd - Cole Diffenbaugh - 7.25

4th - Hayden Albright - 7.27

6th - Taivian Creamer - 7.35

200m Dash

4th - Cole Diffenbaugh - 24.43

400m Dash

4th - Philip Landrum - 53.10

5th - Hayden Albright - 53.29

600y Run

4th - Isaac Radke - 1:19.55

5th - Jama Gleue - 1:20.44

6th - Taivian Creamer - 1:20.70

7th - Ryan Neill - 1:22.06

800m Run

3rd - Trever Medina - 1:56.74

4th - Aaron Mangan - 1:56.82

9th - Caleb Carrasco - 2:03.57

Mile Run

7th - Trever Medina - 4:34.88

8th - Jaret Pfizenmaier - 4:35.60

12th - Erick Estrada - 4:44.30

15th - Isaac Radke - 4:49.33

Aaron Mangan - DNF

3,000m Run

1st - Asher Molina - 8:53.40

5th - Ethan Fisher - 9:22.93

8th - Sebastian Garcia - 9:53.09

9th - Dalton Murray - 10:21.95

60m Hurdles Finals

4th - Sabino Medrano - 8.65

7th - Matthew Pieper - 9.02

60m Hurdles Prelims

5th - Matthew Pieper - 8.83

7th - Sabino Medrano - 8.93

10th - Jack Pakkebier - 9.19

11th - Nolan Churchman - 9.62

4x400m Relay

2nd - Jama Gleue, Jack Pakkebier, Nolan Churchman, Matthew Pieper - 3:28.32

3rd - Hayden Albright, Taivian Creamer, Caleb Carrasco, Cole Diffenbaugh - 3:38.88

High Jump

2nd - Lucas Broxterman - 6-6.00

3rd - Blayne Godshall - 6-4.00

5th - Dayton Williams - 6-2.00

Pole Vault

1st - Ryan Stanley - 16-7.25

2nd - Mark Faber - 15-7.25

Carter Jones - NH

Long Jump

2nd - Matthew Pieper - 21-10.75

4th - Jack Pakkebier - 19-11.00

Shot Put

10th - Matthew Pieper - 38-7.5

11th - Jack Pakkebier - 36-11.0

12th - Nolan Churchman - 33-6.5

Weight Throw

Kolgan Ohl - Foul