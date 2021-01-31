FHSU's Hart breaks high jump record at Charlie Foster Invite

FHSU Sports Information

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Fort Hays State women's track and field team posted one NCAA Division II automatic qualifying mark, set one school record and captured three event victories at the UNK Charlie Foster Classic Saturday (Jan. 30).

Freshman Alexandra Hart broke the school record in the high jump while posting the top mark in Division II this season in the process. Hart cleared the 5-9.75 bar on her first attempt, eclipsing the 14-year-old record by .5 inches.

After clearing the 5-5.75 bar on her first attempt and securing the win in the event, Hart raised the bar to 5-8.00 in an attempt for a personal record. The Rolla, Kan. native cleared that mark on her second attempt before increasing the height another 1.75 inches to top the school record.

The Tigers took home first place in both 60m races, with Lyric Holman winning the 60m dash in 7.78 and Mattie Rossi finishing first in the 60m hurdles in 9.25.

Holman placed second in the 600y run, crossing the line in 1:28.93. She then combined with Taylor Savolt, Chloe Stanley and Carson Pierce to finish second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:09.74.

Savolt earned second place in the 60m hurdles (9.39) and in the triple jump (38-2.25) Summer Kragel was second in the high jump after clearing the 5-3.75 bar on her first attempt and Taylor Linn finished second in the pole vault after soaring over the 11-2.50 bar.

The Tigers are scheduled to return to action next weekend at Wichita State's Herm Wilson Invitational (Feb. 4-5). Multis will open the weekend on Friday before the rest of the squad competes on Saturday.

Full FHSU Results

60m Dash Finals

1st - Lyric Holman - 7.78

4th - Tori Poe - 8.17

60m Dash Prelims

1st - Lyric Holman - 7.79

5th - Tori Poe - 8.17

9th - Kendra Clary - 8.58

400m Dash

3rd - Tori Poe - 1:07.11

4th - Kendra Clary - 1:09.55

600y Run

2nd - Lyric Holman - 1:28.93

4th - Hannah Wiebe - 1:32.69

5th - Chloe Stanley - 1:34.53

7th - Layne Needham - 1:36.61

800m Run

4th - Carson Pierce - 2:23.95

8th - Ella Benkendorf - 2:35.02

10th - Celeste Zamarron - 2:44.12

60m Hurdles Finals

1st - Mattie Rossi - 9.25

2nd - Taylor Savolt - 9.39

3rd - Elysia Kunkler - 9.96

5th - Haley George - 10.30

60m Hurdles Prelims

1st - Mattie Rossi - 9.17

2nd - Chloe Stanley - 9.27

3rd - Taylor Savolt - 9.65

4th - Layne Needham - 9.69

6th - Elysia Kunkler - 9.98

7th - Haley George - 10.38

9th - Ellie Dusselier - 10.67

4x400m Relay

2nd - Lyric Holman, Taylor Savolt, Chloe Stanley, Carson Pierce - 4:09.74

3rd - Mattie Rossi, Layne Needham, Hannah Wiebe, Tori Poe - 4:17.50

5th - Ella Benkendorf, Ellie Dusselier, Haley George, Kendra Clary - 4:45.75

High Jump

1st - Alexandra Hart - 5-9.75 *

2nd - Summer Kragel - 5-3.75

5th - Mattie Rossi - 5-1.75

Pole Vault

2nd - Taylor Linn - 11-2.50

3rd - Maleigha Schmidt - 10-8.75

7th - Breanna Schmitz - 9-3.00

Long Jump

4th - Paris Wolf - 17-0.75

6th - Elysia Kunkler - 16-10.75

7th - Haley George - 16-5.25

Ellie Dusselier - Foul

Triple Jump

2nd - Taylor Savolt - 38-2.25

4th - Paris Wolf - 35-10.75

Shot Put

4th - Taylor Savolt - 30-9.75

6th - Mattie Rossi - 29-6.50

7th - Haley George - 29-0.50

8th - Ellie Dusselier - 25-1.75

Weight Throw

5th - Laurel Haley - 51-3.75

6th - Julia Wagner - 50-8.75