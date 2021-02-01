FHSU men's golf eighth in preseason coaches poll

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fort Hays State men's golf team is ranked eighth in the 2021 MIAA Men's Golf Preseason Coaches Poll, released Monday by the league office. The Tigers received 23 points in the balloting process.

Central Missouri was picked to win the league after picking up 78 points and seven first-place votes. Washburn is second in the poll after receiving the three remaining first-place votes and 70 points.

After the 2020 fall season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers are scheduled to open the season March 15-16 when they travel to Owasso, Okla. for the Hillcat Classic. FHSU is scheduled to appear in five regular season events before competing in the MIAA Championships April 19-20.

2021 MIAA Men's Golf Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Central Missouri (7) - 78 points

2. Washburn (3) - 70 points

3. Central Oklahoma - 61 points

4. Northeastern State - 55 points

5. Rogers State - 52 points

6. Missouri Western - 48 points

7. Missouri Southern - 34 points

8. Fort Hays State - 23 points

9. Newman - 16 points

10. Lincoln - 13 points