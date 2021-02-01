FHSU women's golf picked 10th in MIAA preseason poll

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fort Hays State women's golf team is ranked 10th in the 2021 MIAA Women's Golf Preseason Coaches Poll, released Monday by the league office. The Tigers received 27 points in the balloting process, just two points behind ninth-place Missouri Southern and eight points behing No. 8 Newman.

Central Missouri tops the poll with 90 points after earning five first-place votes. Just two points separates the teams ranked second through fourth, with Rogers State (2nd, 84 points), Central Oklahoma (3rd, 83 points) and Northeastern State (4th, 82 points) all picking up two first-place votes.

After the 2020 fall season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers are scheduled to open their season next week at the UCM Southern Invitational in Carrollton, Texas February 7-9. FHSU has seven regular season events on the schedule before the MIAA Championships April 22-23.

2021 MIAA women's golf preseason coaches poll

1. Central Missouri (5) - 90 points

2. Rogers State (2) - 84 points

3. Central Oklahoma (2) - 83 points

4. Northeastern State (2) - 82 points

5. Missouri Western - 62 points

6. Nebraska-Kearney - 56 points

7. Northwest Missouri - 44 points

8. Newman - 35 points

9. Missouri Southern - 29 points

10. Fort Hays State - 27 points

11. Lincoln - 13 points